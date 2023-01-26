Ray McKinnon outlines hopes for new Forfar signings as he reveals League Two survival is still No. 1 priority

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ray McKinnon is delighted with the transfer business he has made in January – but insists his sole focus is on League Two survival.

Forfar manager McKinnon has made Dundee United kid Darren Watson his latest recruit with the attacker joining on loan from the Tannadice club.

Finn Robson, Adam Hutchinson, Seb Ross and Max Gillies have also joined the Station Park club this month.

McKinnon could yet add further reinforcements with the loan window open until the end of February.

New signings

Darren Watson moves to Station Park



“We have brought a few players in to freshen things up,” said McKinnon.

“We’ve added some really talented players who are at a good age. That all have a hunger and desire to do well.

“Finn is an excellent young midfielder. He’s very elegant on the ball and has a lovely range of passing.

“Seb is a player with vast potential who was at Aberdeen and Falkirk. This is a real opportunity for him to kick on.

“Adam is a defender who can play at centre-back or on the right side and has a tremendous attitude.

“Max is someone I know well who has a great attitude to the game.

“And Darren has a similar hunger to develop and improve. He’s just returning from injury and will add pace and versatility to our attack.

“The important thing for all these players is they have something to aim for personally.

“They all have great potential and we can give them the opportunity to play regular, competitive football.

“They are young lads with their whole career ahead of them.

Ray McKinnon is delighted to have signed Andy Munro on a new deal. Image: SNS”We can give them the experience and exposure they need to progress.

“We’ve also given Andy Munro a new deal.

“He’s been excellent for us and it’s important we have building blocks in place for next season.”

Ray McKinnon: Survival is our priority

But while McKinnon is thrilled with the transfer business he has done so far, he’s not re-setting his goal of survival.

Forfar have won four out of their last five outings to go within two points of the play-offs.

But with just a five-point cushion from bottom side Bonnyrigg Rose, McKinnon is acutely aware how quickly things can turn.

“I think there will be eight managers in our league all saying the same thing right now,” said McKinnon.

“Survival has to be the first priority.

“The top two have a bit of a cushion but beyond that all the teams are in a fight.

“No team is cut adrift and none of the eight teams are secure in the play-offs.”