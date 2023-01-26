Ray McKinnon outlines hopes for new Forfar signings as he reveals League Two survival is still No. 1 priority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Ray McKinnon outlines hopes for new Forfar signings as he reveals League Two survival is still No. 1 priority

By Ewan Smith
January 26 2023, 5.13pm
Ray McKinnon is delighted with his work in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
Ray McKinnon is delighted with his work in the January transfer window. Image: SNS

Ray McKinnon is delighted with the transfer business he has made in January – but insists his sole focus is on League Two survival.

Forfar manager McKinnon has made Dundee United kid Darren Watson his latest recruit with the attacker joining on loan from the Tannadice club.

Finn Robson, Adam Hutchinson, Seb Ross and Max Gillies have also joined the Station Park club this month.

McKinnon could yet add further reinforcements with the loan window open until the end of February.

New signings

“We have brought a few players in to freshen things up,” said McKinnon.

“We’ve added some really talented players who are at a good age. That all have a hunger and desire to do well.

“Finn is an excellent young midfielder. He’s very elegant on the ball and has a lovely range of passing.

“Seb is a player with vast potential who was at Aberdeen and Falkirk. This is a real opportunity for him to kick on.

“Adam is a defender who can play at centre-back or on the right side and has a tremendous attitude.

Seb Ross is enjoying life at Forfar. Image: Forfar Athletic

“Max is someone I know well who has a great attitude to the game.

“And Darren has a similar hunger to develop and improve. He’s just returning from injury and will add pace and versatility to our attack.

“The important thing for all these players is they have something to aim for personally.

“They all have great potential and we can give them the opportunity to play regular, competitive football.

“They are young lads with their whole career ahead of them.

Ray McKinnon is delighted to have signed Andy Munro on a new deal. Image: SNS”We can give them the experience and exposure they need to progress.

“We’ve also given Andy Munro a new deal.

“He’s been excellent for us and it’s important we have building blocks in place for next season.”

Ray McKinnon: Survival is our priority

But while McKinnon is thrilled with the transfer business he has done so far, he’s not re-setting his goal of survival.

Forfar have won four out of their last five outings to go within two points of the play-offs.

But with just a five-point cushion from bottom side Bonnyrigg Rose, McKinnon is acutely aware how quickly things can turn.

Ray McKinnon is focused on keeping Forfar in League Two. Image: Paul Reid

“I think there will be eight managers in our league all saying the same thing right now,” said McKinnon.

“Survival has to be the first priority.

“The top two have a bit of a cushion but beyond that all the teams are in a fight.

“No team is cut adrift and none of the eight teams are secure in the play-offs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Fox, left, and Postecoglou. Image: SNS
Ange Postecoglou message revealed as Dundee United boss Liam Fox recalls 'words of advice'…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pre-season back four horror show against ICT spooked boss Callum Davidson
Theo Bair. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone need to make sure they 'get the next 6 months right' with…
Fox is calm regarding Dundee United's business. Image: SNS
Liam Fox has 'no concern' over lack of signings as Dundee United boss delivers…
From left: Sam Stanton, Ross Matthews, Ethan Ross and Kieran Ngwenya. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager gives injury updates on several stars with squad 'much healthier' now
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
James McPake hints at possible new Dunfermline signing and gives team news ahead of…
Josh Edwards celebrates with Matty Todd. Image: Craig Brown.
Josh Edwards signs 'no-brainer' contract extension after enquiries made about Dunfermline star
Meekison in action. Image: SNS
Archie Meekison joins League One promotion hopefuls on loan from Dundee United
Barry Maguire has signed for Dundee on loan until the end of the season. Image: David Young.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer outlines reasons behind Barry Maguire capture as he targets more…
Barry Maguire. Image: SNS.
Dundee sign Motherwell defensive midfielder Barry Maguire on loan

Most Read

1
Culdees Castle owners Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton.
‘We’ve spent £2m renovating our Perthshire castle – we’ve only finished three rooms’
2
Joules store in Bell St, St Andrews, will close on Saturday. Image: Google Maps.
Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Thieves did just under ?20,000 worth of damage to a Broughty Ferry shop during a ram raid last week Picture shows; Saim Mohammad and the damage from last week's ram raid. Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Supplied by Matteo Bell/DC Thomson and Saim Mohammad Date; 25/01/2023
Ram raid at Broughty Ferry shop costs business £19,000
4
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
5
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo’s cup success with Angus coffee business
6
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee residents have their say on who should be on Radio 1’s Big Weekend…
7
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
8
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver’s ‘ridiculous’ A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old’s car
9
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
10
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2

More from The Courier

Adventurer, TV presenter and mental health advocate Jason Fox.
Who Dares ex-commando Jason Fox has Dunfermline in his sights
Darvel manager Mick Kennedy. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mick Kennedy pre-match Darvel team-talk was inspirational but the opposite of what…
Police at Burnside Court, Lochee, following a "disturbance" at nearby Elders Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Five people charged over 'disturbance' at Dundee multi
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
Councillor Sean Dillon with Pittenweem resident Laura Marr and other locals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pittenweem councillor's great-gran 'would be spinning in grave' as dilapidated playpark torn down
Laura Young has launched a petition to get disposable vapes banned in Scotland. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump 
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Alex Triggs Gold Star Picture shows; Alex Triggs. Arbroath. Supplied by Kim Cessford DC Thomson Date; 26/01/2023
Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer…
Krzysztof Sawa was found guilty of voyeurism at Levenmouth pool. Image: DCT Thomson/ Google.
Pervert in black Speedos peered under Fife swimming pool cubicle at 12-year-old girl
The scheme to encourage cycling in Arbroath was trialled in 2021.
Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. What's On Every Can Counts Picture shows; Every Can Counts exhibition Dundee Science Centre. Dundee Science Centre. Supplied by Citypress Date; Unknown
'Infinity Room' shows recycling is the gift that keeps on giving in new Dundee…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented