John Potter identifies where he’d like to strengthen Kelty Hearts with ‘one or two wee things bubbling away’

By Craig Cairns
February 1 2023, 1.00pm
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.

John Potter is “getting there” with his squad but is happier with it than he was at the start of the month.

The Kelty Hearts boss used transfer deadline day to secure the services of Nicky Low until the end of the season.

The midfielder joined on loan from Arbroath in September and on Tuesday extended that deal until the summer.

Earlier in the month Potter added Aberdeen’s Jack Milne and Cove Rangers midfielder Jack Leitch to his squad, both on loan.

The Kelty manager said he was still in the market for loan players who can still be added from other Scottish clubs until the end of February.

“We have one or two wee things bubbling away,” Potter told Courier Sport.

“I would still like to do a little bit more, but I think we’re getting there with the squad.

“I still think we need another striking option. Then it’s about keeping our players fit.

“With Jason Thomson out it leaves us a little bit short defensively – hopefully we can get him fit, if not it’s maybe somewhere we’ll have to look at again.

“But if everybody is fit, I’m happy with the squad. We’ve got four weeks, so we can see where we are.”

More options

Potter last week gave a debut to Leitch in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Montrose.

The 24-year-old is the latest addition in his bid to bolster the attacking areas.

“He’s different from the type that we’ve got,” said Potter. “He can play as an attacking midfielder, he can play off the side.

“He can play higher up the pitch and he’s got good legs, good energy and he wants to get in the box and score goals.

“I’ve known about him for a bit. He’s got good experience at a few different clubs.

“I’m delighted to bring him in, he gives us more options higher up the pitch.

“We need to get more goals in the team and hopefully he can help with that.”

