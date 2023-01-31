Dundee United to seal deal for Huddersfield Town prospect as Mark Fotheringham gives green light

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are set to seal a loan deal for Huddersfield Town youngster Loick Ayina.

The 19-year-old recently made his senior debut for the Terriers in a 3-1 FA Cup defeat against Preston.

Ayina, standing at six foot tall, is primarily a centre-back but can operate in midfield.

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo but raised in France, Ayina joined Huddersfield in 2019 and is a regular with their ‘B’ team.

But Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham, formerly of United and city rivals Dundee, is keen for the player to get senior exposure north of the border.

The additional depth at centre-back solves a long standing issue stretching back to the departures of Lewis Neilson and Kerr Smith last term.

Rugby Park bow?

Ayina’s impending arrival comes after the club tried, and failed, to strike a deal for Celtic man Stephen Welsh.

Ayina was training with Huddersfield on Tuesday so may not arrive in Scotland until Wednesday morning.

However, the paperwork is expected to be be lodged with the Scottish FA prior to tonight’s midnight deadline and he could even be in the squad to face Kilmarnock.