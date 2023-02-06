Scott Brown wants to help Raith Rovers replicate cup success as skipper discusses stunning strike at Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Brown was made captain by Ian Murray after arriving on a two-year deal from Peterhead in the summer.

Now he’s just 90 minutes away from skippering his side to their second successive SPFL Trust Trophy final.

Raith face Dundee in the semi-final on Wednesday before hosting Motherwell in the Scottish Cup fifth round.

And on the back of Saturday’s stunning comeback win over Arbroath, Brown would love to lead his side onto glory.

📷 A look of love on behalf of every Rovers fan in Gayfield from @LiamDick after @connormcbride0 put us ahead 😍 📸 by Eddie Doig pic.twitter.com/5DA1fo8VWt — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) February 5, 2023

“The boys won the SPFL Trust Trophy last year and as a new face it’s something I want to replicate,” said Brown.

“I was at the captain’s day at Hampden last Thursday and one of us will lift that trophy. It would be nice for if it was me.

“We won’t be favourites. We can go to Dundee, with the pressure all on them and enjoy it.

“We’ve got a really enjoyable week coming up. We’ve got the semi-final with Dundee then we’re at home to Motherwell.

Want to relive yesterday, Rovers fans? 🏆 Here's the story of a magical day, which brought the SPFL Trust Trophy to a close for the season.@RaithRovers | @OfficialQosFC | @spfl Thank you 💙 pic.twitter.com/Ch9eqqQXIy — SPFL Trust (@SPFLTrust) April 4, 2022

“It’s not pressure free in the dressing room but we’re not expected to win.

“We have nothing to lose and have a chance to get to a Scottish Cup quarter-final.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the boys in the dressing room.

“I only came to the club in the summer and being made captain was really special.

“The lads here have taken me under their wing.

“As a new signing who had just been made captain, it would have been easy for them to be funny with me.

“But I can’t speak highly enough of the togetherness we’ve got here.

“That’s ten unbeaten and second half displays like that show how together we are in the dressing room.”

Scott Brown: Extra shooting practice paid off

Brown led from the front with a stunning equaliser after Michael McKenna had put Arbroath ahead direct from the corner.

Sub Connor McBride headed in the winner and Brown believes extra shooting practice with his gaffer has paid off.

“I’ve been disappointed with my goal return this season,” said Brown.

“I got nine with Peterhead last year but I’m only on two at Raith.

“But that goal was testament to the extra work I do with the gaffer.

“I stay behind with him and a few others at the end of training practice shooting and he gets involved too.

“The gaffer is good at volleys and he normally beats us but he’ll be delighted that the extra ten minutes has paid off.

“To be fair, I had to score because the effort I had earlier probably ended up in the North Sea!”