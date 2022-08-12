Scott Brown makes ‘sooner rather than later plea’ and is ‘honoured’ by role at Raith Rovers By Craig Cairns August 12 2022, 12.15pm 0 Scott Brown was appointed team captain of Rovers. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from The Courier EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers defender Ryan Nolan on leaving Italy and being robbed of La Liga debut Ian Murray insists there is ‘no panic’ at Raith Rovers and explains why some players have ‘a bit of fatigue’ Why Raith Rovers can feel hard done by for failing to get off the mark in the Championship EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Nolan opens up on move to Inter Milan academy and reveals Netflix-inspired Raith Rovers initiation song