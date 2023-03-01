Interest in community takeover ‘very positive’ as East Fife Supporters Trust set up Scottish Government meeting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

East Fife Supporters Trust will meet with civil servants from the Scottish Government after sizeable interest was expressed in a community takeover.

The trust is looking to use a low-interest loan via a government scheme as part of the funding for the move to acquire the 103,000 shares – around 52% – in East Fife FC owned by Bayview Fife Ltd.

The shares are controlled by businessman Neil Rankine but Bayview Fife’s sole shareholder listed on Companies House is Lorraine Twigg, a former friend.

Last month the trust held a meeting to gauge supporter opinion and to take steps to set up a working group of volunteers.

Scores of people attended that night at the Fife Renewables Innovation Centre – close to Bayview Stadium – and the number of those interested in backing a bid has since risen to around 180.

Trust ‘rejig’

The trust has been dormant since the last takeover attempt back in 2014.

“We have had to rejig things: contact the membership again, get a new board elected, a new council – all the internal workings,” trust spokesperson Eugene Clarke told Courier Sport.

“It’s all been very positive, I’ve been pleased with the positive response.”

Those interested have been asked to indicate the areas they would like to help and training sessions, with the help of other organisations, have been set up.

There will also be meetings with supporter representatives on the boards of fan-owned clubs like Hearts and Motherwell.

“The intention is to have a pool of people ready when we are in a position to take the club over,” added Clarke, who is also a Lib Dem councillor for the Leven, Kennoway and Largo ward.

Board nominations for the trust closed on Wednesday. “After that they’ll be up and running as a valid organisation again,” he said.

“That’s important because that’s what the Scottish Government wants to deal with.”

Funding

A new website and social media accounts have been set up and the plan is to have a facility for East Fife supporters – wherever they are – to contribute monthly via direct debit.

Like the previous attempt, if unsuccessful the money would be returned to contributors.

The local business community will also be looked at, as well as the Scottish Government loan.

A meeting with civil servants will take place next week and it has been confirmed that there is no deadline imposed by the upcoming end of the financial year.

“I’d still love to see it in place by the start of next season but I’m realistic enough to know these things can take longer than you want them to,” said Clarke.

“We’re not putting ourselves under any pressure by saying it’ll be done by X.

“We’re setting up a pretty complex situation so there isn’t any need to rush.”