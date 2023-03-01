Interest in community takeover ‘very positive’ as East Fife Supporters Trust set up Scottish Government meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Interest in community takeover ‘very positive’ as East Fife Supporters Trust set up Scottish Government meeting

By Craig Cairns
March 1 2023, 3.02pm
A community takeover has been proposed for East Fife
East Fife's Bayview home.

East Fife Supporters Trust will meet with civil servants from the Scottish Government after sizeable interest was expressed in a community takeover.

The trust is looking to use a low-interest loan via a government scheme as part of the funding for the move to acquire the 103,000 shares – around 52% – in East Fife FC owned by Bayview Fife Ltd.

The shares are controlled by businessman Neil Rankine but Bayview Fife’s sole shareholder listed on Companies House is Lorraine Twigg, a former friend.

Last month the trust held a meeting to gauge supporter opinion and to take steps to set up a working group of volunteers.

Scores of people attended that night at the Fife Renewables Innovation Centre – close to Bayview Stadium – and the number of those interested in backing a bid has since risen to around 180.

Trust ‘rejig’

The trust has been dormant since the last takeover attempt back in 2014.

“We have had to rejig things: contact the membership again, get a new board elected, a new council – all the internal workings,” trust spokesperson Eugene Clarke told Courier Sport.

East Fife Supporters Trust spokesman Eugene Clarke. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“It’s all been very positive, I’ve been pleased with the positive response.”

Those interested have been asked to indicate the areas they would like to help and training sessions, with the help of other organisations, have been set up.

There will also be meetings with supporter representatives on the boards of fan-owned clubs like Hearts and Motherwell.

“The intention is to have a pool of people ready when we are in a position to take the club over,” added Clarke, who is also a Lib Dem councillor for the Leven, Kennoway and Largo ward.

Board nominations for the trust closed on Wednesday. “After that they’ll be up and running as a valid organisation again,” he said.

“That’s important because that’s what the Scottish Government wants to deal with.”

Funding

A new website and social media accounts have been set up and the plan is to have a facility for East Fife supporters – wherever they are – to contribute monthly via direct debit.

Like the previous attempt, if unsuccessful the money would be returned to contributors.

The local business community will also be looked at, as well as the Scottish Government loan.

A meeting with civil servants will take place next week and it has been confirmed that there is no deadline imposed by the upcoming end of the financial year.

East Fife Supporters Trust is looking to acquire a majority shareholding in the club. Image: SNS.

“I’d still love to see it in place by the start of next season but I’m realistic enough to know these things can take longer than you want them to,” said Clarke.

“We’re not putting ourselves under any pressure by saying it’ll be done by X.

“We’re setting up a pretty complex situation so there isn’t any need to rush.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Tony Asghar, Steven Fletcher and Liam Fox. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: There are many unanswered questions at Dundee United but players can find…
Megwa played all five of Hibs' matches in the Uefa Youth League. Image: SNS.
Scout report: What type of player is Kelty Hearts loanee Kanayo Megwa who starred…
Allistair McCaw speaks to Dundee FC academy players at the Regional Performance Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT
Leadership guru addresses Dundee-Dundee United 'merge' tweet as he returns to speak to Dee…
MacDonald paid tribute to his former coach Billy Thomson. Images: SNS.
Jamie MacDonald pays tribute to 'sorely missed' Billy Thomson as Raith Rovers stalwart reflects…
Jim Goodwin: Ex-Aberdeen boss is set to take charge at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
8
Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien is ready to lead his side into battle. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien reveals Arbroath stars are playing through pain barrier to bolster Angus side's…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer looks dejected as his side lose to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee dismal in defeat - what is going on at Dens Park?
Kanayo Megwa has signed on loan at New Central Park. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts add Hibernian Uefa Youth League star on loan until the end of…
Kevin McHattie has agreed a new deal with Brechin City. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Kevin McHattie praises 'blue sky' thinking Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie as he pens…
The second coming of Levein? Image: SNS
Craig Levein to Dundee United: Scottish Cup hero urges Tannadice chiefs to ‘get him…

Most Read

1
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
Jim Goodwin: Ex-Aberdeen boss is set to take charge at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
8
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
4
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
5
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
6
One man died and a second was seriously injured in the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper/DC Thomson.
Angus Council bans fridges at recycling centres after Perth explosion
7
One of Ed Sheeran's new songs is inspired by Aberfeldy. Image: Ian West/PA Wire
Ed Sheeran’s links to Aberfeldy revealed as Perthshire town inspires song on new album
8
Staff with youngsters at Woodlea Children's Centre in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Woodlea Children’s Centre in Dundee given top marks by inspectors
9
Allistair McCaw speaks to Dundee FC academy players at the Regional Performance Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT
Leadership guru addresses Dundee-Dundee United ‘merge’ tweet as he returns to speak to Dee…
10
The group enjoys cold water swimming in Fife
Cold water swimming in St Andrews changed our lives – now we’re using our…

More from The Courier

Bertha Park High School in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Striking teachers' lost wages will pay for exams help for Perth and Kinross children
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Massive machete and crunching face
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Care inspectorate report Picture shows; The Richmond Fellowship Scotland - Central Fife HQ. . N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Inspectors left 'extremely concerned' after visit to Fife home support service
Chief Inspector Colin Robson gives evidence to the Sheku Bayoh Inquiry.
Police used social media image to identify Sheku Bayoh
Olympia Leisure Centre, Dundee
STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia Leisure Centre questions aren't going away
Rob Hadgraft's new book shares stories of the Victorian-era 'pedestriennes'.
Derided, denounced and assaulted - the Scottish women walkers who became sporting celebrities
Chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust Donald Gordon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee Civic Trust at 50: The role regeneration group plays in shaping city
The wooden floor at the DISC on the Mains Loan is set to be replaced. Image: Jhony Pozo.
Dundee's sports facilities set for £300k boost if council approves tenders
From left is Heidi Bain, Oscar Dallas, Amelia Bain and Xander Dallas who are part of Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
SNP Government refuses to step in and save 'inspirational' Big Noise Douglas
Emily Mai Bridal owner Keri Reid. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Tayside and Fife businesses win at Scottish Wedding Awards

Editor's Picks

Most Commented