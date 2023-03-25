Ian Murray gives SPFL Trust Trophy ‘full respect’ as Raith Rovers boss prepares for first final as manager

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

From the start of his tenure at Raith Rovers, manager Ian Murray has shown the SPFL Trust Trophy respect.

While some see it as a burden or a distraction from league duty, the Raith boss treats it like any other competition.

He has called on his players to seize their opportunity on Sunday at the Falkirk Stadium when they take on Hamilton Accies in the final.

Murray has not had his selection issues to seek during this impressive cup run, though his squad is looking a bit better going into this weekend.

Whoever is available for the holders it’s a “huge” opportunity for the players – and for Murray, who will contest his first cup final as a manager.

“It’s huge,” he said. “It’s huge for myself and it’s huge for the football club.

Full respect

“Some people sneer at the competition but it’s probably one of the first questions I was asked when I came into Raith.

“You’ve got to treat every competition with full respect.

“They put a lot of money into our football, they give us an opportunity to win a cup, so why would you not want to?

“I’ve never understood the mentality of other managers in the earlier rounds saying, ‘I could do without this or that’.

“I just nod my head because deep down I want to win it and I want to get through.

“I always try to put out the best team I have available.

“In the earlier rounds it’s been difficult, just because of numbers, but we’ve always gone with the strongest team for that moment.

“Sunday will be no different.

“If you ask any manager outside the top league where they would want to be on Sunday afternoon and I can guarantee it would be here.”

Make the most of it

Murray played in the 2001 Scottish Cup final for Hibernian as a teenager but the chance never came along again.

Even though some of the squad were part of the side which took home the trophy last year, they are being encouraged to make the most of this chance.

“That’s what I said to the young players: you don’t get too many opportunities,” added the Rovers boss.

“You think you’re going to, but they don’t come along all that often no matter what level you are at.

“So it’s brilliant. I am delighted to be going into my first cup final in a knockout competition as a manager.

“I had a couple of play-off finals when I was at Airdrie, which is slightly different.

“This is a one-off game, you have worked hard to be here, and I am really looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be really exciting and the nerves might kick in come Sunday.”