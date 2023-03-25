Ian Murray gives SPFL Trust Trophy ‘full respect’ as Raith Rovers boss prepares for first final as manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray gives SPFL Trust Trophy ‘full respect’ as Raith Rovers boss prepares for first final as manager

Sunday's final versus Hamilton Academical is "huge" for the Kirkcaldy club as the holders attempt to defend their crown.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray with SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray with SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS.

From the start of his tenure at Raith Rovers, manager Ian Murray has shown the SPFL Trust Trophy respect.

While some see it as a burden or a distraction from league duty, the Raith boss treats it like any other competition.

He has called on his players to seize their opportunity on Sunday at the Falkirk Stadium when they take on Hamilton Accies in the final.

Murray has not had his selection issues to seek during this impressive cup run, though his squad is looking a bit better going into this weekend.

Whoever is available for the holders it’s a “huge” opportunity for the players – and for Murray, who will contest his first cup final as a manager.

Raith Rovers’ Dylan Easton (centre) celebrates with Ryan Nolan (left) and Ross Millen after sealing their place in the final. Image: SNS.

“It’s huge,” he said. “It’s huge for myself and it’s huge for the football club.

Full respect

“Some people sneer at the competition but it’s probably one of the first questions I was asked when I came into Raith.

“You’ve got to treat every competition with full respect.

“They put a lot of money into our football, they give us an opportunity to win a cup, so why would you not want to?

“I’ve never understood the mentality of other managers in the earlier rounds saying, ‘I could do without this or that’.

Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“I just nod my head because deep down I want to win it and I want to get through.

“I always try to put out the best team I have available.

In the earlier rounds it’s been difficult, just because of numbers, but we’ve always gone with the strongest team for that moment.

“Sunday will be no different.

“If you ask any manager outside the top league where they would want to be on Sunday afternoon and I can guarantee it would be here.”

Make the most of it

Murray played in the 2001 Scottish Cup final for Hibernian as a teenager but the chance never came along again.

Even though some of the squad were part of the side which took home the trophy last year, they are being encouraged to make the most of this chance.

“That’s what I said to the young players: you don’t get too many opportunities,” added the Rovers boss.

“You think you’re going to, but they don’t come along all that often no matter what level you are at.

“So it’s brilliant. I am delighted to be going into my first cup final in a knockout competition as a manager.

“I had a couple of play-off finals when I was at Airdrie, which is slightly different.

“This is a one-off game, you have worked hard to be here, and I am really looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be really exciting and the nerves might kick in come Sunday.”

