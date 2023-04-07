Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t wait to experience thrill of packed Gayfield

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 at Celtic Park and at two cup finals – but can’t wait to experience the thrill of a packed Gayfield.

The Arbroath star played at the highest level with Dundee United and loves nothing more than a big game atmosphere.

The 5,000+ expected inside Gayfield for Saturday’s visit of Dundee is a drop in the ocean compared to the numbers Dow has experienced at Celtic Park and Hampden.

But with Arbroath’s ground set to be at 90% capacity, with potentially its’ biggest crowd in 11 years, Dow is buzzing.

“The gaffer told us the other night that we’re expecting 5,000 on Saturday,” said Dow.

“That’s incredible. Gayfield will be almost full and that’s the kind of atmosphere we all want to play in.

“I’ve played in front of 60,000 and a cup final but 5,000 close to the pitch at Gayfield will be a great sight.

“Dundee are bringing a huge support through but there will be a lot of Arbroath fans too.

“I can remember coming here over the years as an opposition player when there were hundreds here.

“Now the club has 1,500 season ticket holders and a growing number of youngster beating their drums and singing for 90 minutes.”

Derby day buzz

Dow enjoyed success against Dundee as a United star between 2007 and 2016.

He was part of a United side that beat their city rivals 6-2 in 2015 and enjoyed the derby day buzz.

Arbroath v Dundee isn’t quite a derby yet but it’s four years since Lichties regularly faced local rivals Montrose.

And Dow would love to delay the Arbroath v Montrose games a while longer if it means Lichties staying up.

Arboath have shared the spoils with Dundee this term with 4-2 wins for both sides and a 1-1 draw at Gayfield.

“Dundee has become more of a local rivalry for Arbroath than Montrose recently,” added Dow.

Bobby Linn, doing Bobby Linn things! pic.twitter.com/dh8Lr27QzO — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) October 9, 2022

“Arbroath have been in the Championship for four years and Dundee and flitted between that and the top flight.

“It does make this game a wee bit extra special because it’s just up the road.

“We want to keep it going and stay in this league.

“We’re six unbeaten but Dundee are going for the title. They had a massive win against Hamilton last week.

“A 7-0 win is the kind of score that makes you sit up and take notice but we have to believe in ourselves.”

Ryan Dow’s Arbroath team-mate Derek Gaston tipped for award

Meanwhile, Arbroath boss Dick Campbell believes keeper Derek Gaston should be a contender for Championship Player of the Year.

Gaston has kept clean sheets in four of his last five games and made a stunning double stop to keep out Ali Crawford’s penalty in a recent 1-1 draw with Morton.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Gaston was on the shortlist,” said Campbell.

“He’s been magnificent but so have the rest of our defence.”