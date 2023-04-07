Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t wait to experience thrill of packed Gayfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Dow
Ryan Dow is looking forward to starring in front of a new full-house at Arbroath on Saturday. Image: SNS

Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t wait to experience thrill of packed Gayfield

Th ex-Tannadice ace starred in two cup finals and at Celtic Park but could perform in front of Arbroath's biggest crowd in 11 years as title-chasing Dundee come to town.

By Ewan Smith

Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 at Celtic Park and at two cup finals – but can’t wait to experience the thrill of a packed Gayfield.

The Arbroath star played at the highest level with Dundee United and loves nothing more than a big game atmosphere.

The 5,000+ expected inside Gayfield for Saturday’s visit of Dundee is a drop in the ocean compared to the numbers Dow has experienced at Celtic Park and Hampden.

But with Arbroath’s ground set to be at 90% capacity, with potentially its’ biggest crowd in 11 years, Dow is buzzing.

“The gaffer told us the other night that we’re expecting 5,000 on Saturday,” said Dow.

Ryan Dow is looking forward to Dundee’s visit to Arbroath. Image: SNS

“That’s incredible. Gayfield will be almost full and that’s the kind of atmosphere we all want to play in.

“I’ve played in front of 60,000 and a cup final but 5,000 close to the pitch at Gayfield will be a great sight.

“Dundee are bringing a huge support through but there will be a lot of Arbroath fans too.

“I can remember coming here over the years as an opposition player when there were hundreds here.

“Now the club has 1,500 season ticket holders and a growing number of youngster beating their drums and singing for 90 minutes.”

Derby day buzz

Ryan Dow starred in two cup finals at Dundee United. Image: SNS

Dow enjoyed success against Dundee as a United star between 2007 and 2016.

He was part of a United side that beat their city rivals 6-2 in 2015 and enjoyed the derby day buzz.

Arbroath v Dundee isn’t quite a derby yet but it’s four years since Lichties regularly faced local rivals Montrose.

And Dow would love to delay the Arbroath v Montrose games a while longer if it means Lichties staying up.

Arboath have shared the spoils with Dundee this term with 4-2 wins for both sides and a 1-1 draw at Gayfield.

“Dundee has become more of a local rivalry for Arbroath than Montrose recently,” added Dow.

“Arbroath have been in the Championship for four years and Dundee and flitted between that and the top flight.

“It does make this game a wee bit extra special because it’s just up the road.

“We want to keep it going and stay in this league.

“We’re six unbeaten but Dundee are going for the title. They had a massive win against Hamilton last week.

“A 7-0 win is the kind of score that makes you sit up and take notice but we have to believe in ourselves.”

Ryan Dow’s Arbroath team-mate Derek Gaston tipped for award

Meanwhile, Arbroath boss Dick Campbell believes keeper Derek Gaston should be a contender for Championship Player of the Year.

Gaston has kept clean sheets in four of his last five games and made a stunning double stop to keep out Ali Crawford’s penalty in a recent 1-1 draw with Morton.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Gaston was on the shortlist,” said Campbell.

“He’s been magnificent but so have the rest of our defence.”

