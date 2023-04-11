Anthony McDonald vows Brechin City will thrive on Highland League title pressure as Angus side face 4 ‘must win’ games in 10 days

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anthony McDonald knows there is no margin for error in Brechin City’s quest to win the Highland League this year.

Brechin are four wins away from beating Buckie Thistle to the championship and booking their place in the SPFL pyramid play-offs.

But defeat to Fraserburgh on Wednesday night would mean Buckie can clinch the silverware at home to Formartine United on Saturday.

Even if City win, they must follow that up with victories over Clachnacuddin and Keith.

That will set up a winner-takes-all final day showdown with Buckie on April 22nd.

It’s a gruelling schedule for Andy Kirk’s side but one that ex-Hearts ace McDonald believes they can cope with.

“If we win our four games we win the league,” said McDonald.

“That was the message in the changing room after the Brora game.

“That’s what we set out to do at the start of the season so, if we win the league, we will have achieved our objective.

“We always knew we’d likely have to go to Buckie and win so let’s focus on trying to win these four matches.

“There is no room for error but that has always been our approach.

“Sometimes you have off games and don’t win but we need to be on it for these last four.

“Every game you play for at this club has pressure.

“We are expected to win every time we play because of the players we have.

“Sometimes it doesn’t happen but you can’t dwell on that. You need to keep going.

“Every game brings different challenges, conditions and pitches. We need to be willing to adapt our game to suit.

“I’m 100% ready for the challenge and I know the rest of the players in the dressing room feel the same way.

“We understand the task at hand. We know what’s at stake and are ready to go.”

Anthony McDonald insists Brechin will battle on without suspended skipper Jamie Bain

City will have to cope without skipper Jamie Bain against Fraserburgh.

Bain was red carded in the 0-0 draw with Brora last time out and will be suspended.

But McDonald believes City’s collective spirit will see them through against The Broch.

“We lost Jamie to a red card but we battled against that as a team,” added McDonald.

“Even when we went down to ten against Brora it didn’t look like we had a man less.

“We were battling and pressing for a winner and should have scored.

“Jamie is our skipper and we’ll miss him but we have players here that are good enough to win the last four games.”