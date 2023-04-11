Anthony McDonald vows Brechin City will thrive on Highland League title pressure as Angus side face 4 ‘must win’ games in 10 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anthony McDonald vows Brechin City will thrive on Highland League title pressure as Angus side face 4 ‘must win’ games in 10 days

Brechin play the first of four matches that will determine the Highland League title destiny when Fraserburgh visit Glebe Park on Wednesday.

By Ewan Smith
Anthony McDonald (right) celebrates with Brechin City team-mate Grady McGrath. Image: Brechin City FC

Anthony McDonald knows there is no margin for error in Brechin City’s quest to win the Highland League this year.

Brechin are four wins away from beating Buckie Thistle to the championship and booking their place in the SPFL pyramid play-offs.

But defeat to Fraserburgh on Wednesday night would mean Buckie can clinch the silverware at home to Formartine United on Saturday.

Even if City win, they must follow that up with victories over Clachnacuddin and Keith.

That will set up a winner-takes-all final day showdown with Buckie on April 22nd.

Brechin will travel to face Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park on April 22nd. Image: SNS

It’s a gruelling schedule for Andy Kirk’s side but one that ex-Hearts ace McDonald believes they can cope with.

“If we win our four games we win the league,” said McDonald.

“That was the message in the changing room after the Brora game.

“That’s what we set out to do at the start of the season so, if we win the league, we will have achieved our objective.

“We always knew we’d likely have to go to Buckie and win so let’s focus on trying to win these four matches.

“There is no room for error but that has always been our approach.

“Sometimes you have off games and don’t win but we need to be on it for these last four.

“Every game you play for at this club has pressure.

“We are expected to win every time we play because of the players we have.

“Sometimes it doesn’t happen but you can’t dwell on that. You need to keep going.

Anthony McDonald netted a last minute winner at Huntly earlier in the season. Image: Brechin City FC

“Every game brings different challenges, conditions and pitches. We need to be willing to adapt our game to suit.

“I’m 100% ready for the challenge and I know the rest of the players in the dressing room feel the same way.

“We understand the task at hand. We know what’s at stake and are ready to go.”

Anthony McDonald insists Brechin will battle on without suspended skipper Jamie Bain

City will have to cope without skipper Jamie Bain against Fraserburgh.

Bain was red carded in the 0-0 draw with Brora last time out and will be suspended.

Brechin City captain Jamie Bain is suspended. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media

But McDonald believes City’s collective spirit will see them through against The Broch.

“We lost Jamie to a red card but we battled against that as a team,” added McDonald.

“Even when we went down to ten against Brora it didn’t look like we had a man less.

“We were battling and pressing for a winner and should have scored.

“Jamie is our skipper and we’ll miss him but we have players here that are good enough to win the last four games.”

