Dick Campbell says Arbroath have used 4 Championship years to build a legacy but he wants more memories

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is celebrating four incredible years of Championship football – but has more memories to create.

Lichties marked the fourth anniversary sealing the League One title with a 1-1 draw at Brechin City on April 13th, 2019.

That day, with the odds firmly against his Arbroath side, Campbell bravely declared they’d have a go in the championship and said: ‘If we go doon, we do doon.’

In the four intervening years, Lichties have grown exponentially on and off the park.

Crowds have doubled, merchandise sales have quadrupled and Lichties came within two points of the Championship title last year.

But Arbroath are now embroiled in a three-way fight with Cove Rangers and Hamilton for survival.

And Campbell is refusing to get carried away.

“When I stood on the pitch at Glebe Park that day I could never have imagined what would come next,” said Campbell.

“My sole aim was to make Arbroath the best part-time club in the country.

“I think we’ve done that. We’ve done it with results on the park but also in terms of the infrastructure of the club.

4️⃣ years ago today @ArbroathFC became League One champions and Dick Campbell declared: “If we go doon, we go doon.” It’s 2023 and Arbroath are still no’ doon. A lot has changed since then👇 https://t.co/RAgmPbQIanpic.twitter.com/8xWupDvMKq — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) April 13, 2023

“There has been a huge development of this club. We’ve taken big strides forward off the park.

“The frontage of the stadium is totally different, the stand and terraces have been upgraded, we have new hospitality, dressing rooms, fancy dugout seats…you name it.

“Some of the stuff will be here long beyond us.

“The crowds we are getting now are fantastic. The fans have really supported us.

Dick Campbell: Arbroath is a lovely place to work

“It’s a lovely place to work but we can never get too far ahead of ourselves.

“Last year was incredible when we competed for the title. It was a never-to-be-forgotten season.

“In all reality, we’re back where we should be as a part-time club in this division – scrapping for survival.

“If we can remember where we’ve come from then it can inspire us to try to stay here.”

The walls at Gayfield are adorned with images of Arbroath’s title win in 2019.

And several of that squad – including Bobby Linn, Colin Hamilton, David Gold, Michael McKenna, Ricky Little and Tam O’Brien – are still key players at the club.

Campbell added: “When you look at the photo of that squad then you see some really top quality players.

“Some of them have left but are still part of the club’s history, others have come on the journey with us.

“Every single person at this club is fighting like mad to stay up.

“It won’t be easy and it never is but we’ll be up for the fight.”