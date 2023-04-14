Dick Campbell says Arbroath have used 4 Championship years to build a legacy but he wants more memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dick Campbell says Arbroath have used 4 Championship years to build a legacy but he wants more memories

Arbroath celebrated their fourth anniversary of the League One title success on Thursday but are in a survival scrap with Cove Rangers and Hamilton.

By Ewan Smith
Dick Campbell celebrates Arbroath's title win in 2019. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Dick Campbell celebrates Arbroath's title win in 2019. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is celebrating four incredible years of Championship football – but has more memories to create.

Lichties marked the fourth anniversary sealing the League One title with a 1-1 draw at Brechin City on April 13th, 2019.

That day, with the odds firmly against his Arbroath side, Campbell bravely declared they’d have a go in the championship and said: ‘If we go doon, we do doon.’

In the four intervening years, Lichties have grown exponentially on and off the park.

Crowds have doubled, merchandise sales have quadrupled and Lichties came within two points of the Championship title last year.

Dick Campbell was sprayed with champagne by jubilant Arbroath players after winning the league in 2019. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media

But Arbroath are now embroiled in a three-way fight with Cove Rangers and Hamilton for survival.

And Campbell is refusing to get carried away.

“When I stood on the pitch at Glebe Park that day I could never have imagined what would come next,” said Campbell.

“My sole aim was to make Arbroath the best part-time club in the country.

“I think we’ve done that. We’ve done it with results on the park but also in terms of the infrastructure of the club.

“There has been a huge development of this club. We’ve taken big strides forward off the park.

“The frontage of the stadium is totally different, the stand and terraces have been upgraded, we have new hospitality, dressing rooms, fancy dugout seats…you name it.

“Some of the stuff will be here long beyond us.

“The crowds we are getting now are fantastic. The fans have really supported us.

Dick Campbell: Arbroath is a lovely place to work

“It’s a lovely place to work but we can never get too far ahead of ourselves.

“Last year was incredible when we competed for the title. It was a never-to-be-forgotten season.

“In all reality, we’re back where we should be as a part-time club in this division – scrapping for survival.

“If we can remember where we’ve come from then it can inspire us to try to stay here.”

The walls at Gayfield are adorned with images of Arbroath’s title win in 2019.

And several of that squad – including Bobby Linn, Colin Hamilton, David Gold, Michael McKenna, Ricky Little and Tam O’Brien – are still key players at the club.

Dick Campbell and brother Ian with the League One title trophy. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media

Campbell added: “When you look at the photo of that squad then you see some really top quality players.

“Some of them have left but are still part of the club’s history, others have come on the journey with us.

“Every single person at this club is fighting like mad to stay up.

“It won’t be easy and it never is but we’ll be up for the fight.”

