Sport Football

Dick Campbell vows Arbroath will be ‘positive’ in bid to secure historic 5th successive season in Championship

Arbroath need a point to prolong their stay in the Championship but can still stay up with a defeat if results go their way elsewhere.

By Ewan Smith
Dick Campbell is determined to help Arbroath secure Championship survival. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell is determined to help Arbroath secure Championship survival. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell has vowed Arbroath will be ‘positive’ in their bid to secure a historic fifth successive season in the Championship.

Lichties need a point against Hamilton on Friday night to guarantee their place in Scottish football’s second tier.

That will see them writing their name into the history books as the first-ever part-time side to stay in the Championship for such a sustained period.

Arbroath have failed to capitalise on two previous chances to get the job done with defeats to Cove Rangers and Partick Thistle in recent weeks.

They are also the draw specialists of Scottish football – with 15 stalemates.

But Campbell is in bullish mood having successfully navigated safety since Arbroath’s promotion to the Championship in 2019.

Bobby Linn told Courier Sport earlier this week it was ‘time to deliver’ as he urged fans to back them again.

Bobby Linn issued a rally call to Arbroath fans. Image: SNS

And Campbell is also pumped up for Hamilton’s visit.

“I’m very optimistic about the game,” said Campbell.

“I’m a positive guy who always looks forward.

“Yes we’ve had chances to confirm our safety and not taken them but this is another opportunity.

“It’s one we have to grasp. I’ve told the players that they are 90 minutes away from creating history.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell. Image: SNS

“No part-time club has ever stayed up for five successive years in this league. We have a big chance to do that.

“As a team we also have to be positive.

“We have to go into the game and attack from the start and I’ll be picking a team to do so.”

Dick Campbell: Championship survival is a big deal to Arbroath

Campbell will begin his rebuild plans for next term next week, if Arbroath secure their Championship status.

Top of that list will be a new goalscorer – with Lichties finding the net just 29 times in the league this term.

Campbell added: “It’s not rocket science.

“We’ve drawn so many games and had so many 0-0s.

“We simply haven’t had enough threat in front of goal and that’s something we need to address.

“Believe me, we are working on it. I have a list of players we are looking at and staying in the Championship is a big deal.

“It makes us a much more attractive proposition to players.

“Don’t ever under-estimate the achievement of keeping this club in the Championship and we are all striving towards that goal.”

