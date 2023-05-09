Lewis Banks says Bobby Linn has ‘still got it at 37’ as Lichties legend contemplates Arbroath future

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis Banks believes Bobby Linn’s devastating display to help Arbroath seal their Championship safety proves he can still cut it at 37.

Linn turned in a Man of the Match performance for 89 minutes before walking off to a standing ovation as he was replaced by Scott Allan.

Lichties boss Dick Campbell later revealed Linn has been offered a new one-year deal to stay at Gayfield.

Linn has an incredible 85 goals and 111 assists in 377 appearances for the Angus side and he celebrated his testimonial last year.

His future at Gayfield remains uncertain despite the contract offer but team-mate Banks says Linn’s Friday night display underlined his quality.

Incredible display from a Lichties legend. Surely this isn’t the last dance for Bobby Linn at @ArbroathFC ? pic.twitter.com/pX9evR1j2g — 𝐄𝐰𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@ewansmithpr) May 5, 2023

“Bobby was magnificent against Hamilton,” Banks told Courier Sport.

“He was Man of the Match and, on another day, he probably could have scored. If the ball bounces the right way then he gets a goal.

“But he was brilliant and has still got it. He has pace, can dribble, he can cut in on his right foot.

“We’ve also all seen how dangerous he is from free-kicks.

“Bobby is 37 but he’s still flying down the wing.

“He was on for almost 90 minutes and was still bombing up and down the flank at the end.

“He injects energy into the game and could 100% still make an impact at this level.

“I don’t know what his plans are but, whether he wants to carry on or move on, he’s still got it.”

Lewis Banks on Arbroath future

Meanwhile, Banks will consider his own future in the coming weeks after impressing during a short-term spell at Arbroath.

The wing-back made 13 appearances for Lichties after joining them as a free agent at the end of January.

He missed the club’s Player of the Year awards dinner at Carnoustie Golf Hotel on Saturday to attend a wedding.

And the former Stoke City youngster added: “I don’t know if that was my last game or not for Arbroath.

“If it is then I’m happy I’ve been able to play my part.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Arbroath and have nothing but good things to say about the club.

“They have made me feel welcome from day one. It’s a friendly family club with fantastic supporters who have backed us home and away.

“I’m just happy to have played my part and will see what happens in the next few weeks.”