Arbroath players pay tribute to ‘singing binman’ Bobby Linn as ‘best modern day part-time player’ calls time on senior career

Linn has decided to hang up his boots at 37 after a 20-year senior career with Dundee, Peterhead, Morton, East Fife and Arbroath.

By Ewan Smith
Bobby Linn will always be an Arbroath fan. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

Arbroath players have paid tribute to Bobby Linn after the Lichties legend announced his retirement from senior football.

Linn called time on a glittering 20-year senior playing career earlier this week after turning down the chance to play an 11th season at Arbroath.

News of Linn’s decision sparked an outpouring of social love with fans calling on Arbroath to retire the number 11 jersey and players across the game saluting the winger.

The SPFL even tweeted calling on fans to ‘name a more iconic duo than Linn and Arbroath.’

Linn outlined the reasons for his departure in an emotional video interview with Courier Sport.

He made 374 appearances for Arbroath, with 86 goals and 111 assists.

And his ex-team-mates have given their thoughts on the departure of one of the best-known part-time players in the game.

“The biggest thing about Bobby is what he brings off the pitch,” said keeper Derek Gaston.

“His camaraderie and enthusiasm is infectious.

Derek Gaston will miss Bobby Linn. Image: SNS

“He used to put early morning songs into our WhatsApp group chat almost every day.

“I don’t know how many people he woke up in the street while he was singing and doing the 8am bin run.

“But he did it to lighten the mood in our chat with a song.

“I don’t think you’ll find a single player with a bad word to say about him. That goes beyond our dressing room.

“The titles he’s won. The goals he’s scored, the assists. The numbers are frightening.

“He’s done it at all levels and you could absolutely argue he’s up there as the best part-time player of the modern era.”

Colin Hamilton: I’m proud to say I shared a pitch with Bobby Linn

Colin Hamilton, who has spent the last seven years behind Linn on the left-flank, was equally as emotional.

“I’ve loved playing with Bobby,” added Hamilton.

“He was fantastic and someone I wanted to give the ball to all the time.

“I had confidence that I could pass to him, sit back and defend and watch him work his magic.

“It’s been a pleasure to share a pitch and a dressing room with him for so long.

“In years to come, I’ll tell people: ‘I played with Bobby Linn.’

“I even do that now. Even down at my work in Larbert people speak about him.

“They don’t know anyone else from Arbroath but everyone knows Bobby Linn.”

New signing Ryan Dow hasn’t just lost a team-mate but a carshare partner.

Dow arrived in January and travelled from Dundee with Linn to training and games.

“I didn’t know Bobby at all until I came here,” said Dow.

“But I quickly learned how special he is to this club. He’ll be a massive miss.

“You can even see from his last game against Hamilton what he brings. At almost 38, he was different class.”

