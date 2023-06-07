Ex-Dunfermline ace Lewis Martin was instantly sold on Brechin City move by Andy Kirk and Craig Levein

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis Martin made his mind up to join Brechin City within moments of meeting Andy Kirk and Craig Levein.

The former Dunfermline star, who spent 10 years at East End Park, has joined the Highland League champions after leaving Kelty Hearts.

He had options in both League One and League Two but was sold on a promotion dream by City boss Kirk and club advisor Levein.

“It was an easy decision to go to Brechin,” said Martin, after signing a two year deal at the Angus side.

“I went to meet Andy and Craig for a coffee and within minutes I realised it was right for me.

✍🏼 𝗟𝗘𝗪𝗜𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗬 The Club is delighted to announce the signing of defender Lewis Martin on a two-year deal following the expiry of his contract at League One side @KeltyHeartsFC Full story ➡️ https://t.co/POkldAFy3s pic.twitter.com/HOFdqdg8Yt — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) June 4, 2023

“I had opportunities to play in League One or League Two but Brechin was right.

“They sold me on the club. They are very ambitious and I want to be part of their plans.

“I was an apprentice at Dunfermline when Andy was still playing and everyone knows Craig Levein.

“The gaffer wants to play football the right way and that excites me.

“I played against Brechin in the Championship and League One and they are too big to be in the Highland League.

Lewis Martin fit again after mystery illness

“As soon as I finished the meeting I called my mum, dad and fiancee to say I was going to Brechin. I then made the calls to turn down other options.

“You can see that by how they’ve grown over the last few years.

“The crowds are up, the media interest has increased. They have really switched on to the community.”

Defender Martin, 27, played 171 times for Dunfermline after coming through the ranks at the Fife side.

A mystery illness that impacted the feeling in both feet and his hands sidelined him for 22 MONTHS.

But he made a full recovery and earned his move to Kelty last year.

He added: “Going part-time has really worked for me.

“I’ve got a young daughter and I’ve taken on a job as a hospital porter.

“I’ve still got a lot of years ahead of me but I’m also looking to the future and life beyond football.”