Ex-Dunfermline ace Lewis Martin was instantly sold on Brechin City move by Andy Kirk and Craig Levein

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ex-Dunfermline ace Lewis Martin was instantly sold on Brechin City move by Andy Kirk and Craig Levein

Martin, who spent a decade at Dunfermline, has joined Brechin on a two-year deal after leaving Kelty Hearts.

By Ewan Smith
Former Dunfermline star Lewis Martin has joined Brechin City from Kelty Hearts. Image: SNS
Former Dunfermline star Lewis Martin has joined Brechin City from Kelty Hearts. Image: SNS

Lewis Martin made his mind up to join Brechin City within moments of meeting Andy Kirk and Craig Levein.

The former Dunfermline star, who spent 10 years at East End Park, has joined the Highland League champions after leaving Kelty Hearts.

He had options in both League One and League Two but was sold on a promotion dream by City boss Kirk and club advisor Levein.

“It was an easy decision to go to Brechin,” said Martin, after signing a two year deal at the Angus side.

“I went to meet Andy and Craig for a coffee and within minutes I realised it was right for me.

“I had opportunities to play in League One or League Two but Brechin was right.

“They sold me on the club. They are very ambitious and I want to be part of their plans.

“I was an apprentice at Dunfermline when Andy was still playing and everyone knows Craig Levein.

“The gaffer wants to play football the right way and that excites me.

“I played against Brechin in the Championship and League One and they are too big to be in the Highland League.

Lewis Martin fit again after mystery illness

Lewis Martin was impressed by Brechin boss Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

“As soon as I finished the meeting I called my mum, dad and fiancee to say I was going to Brechin. I then made the calls to turn down other options.

“You can see that by how they’ve grown over the last few years.

“The crowds are up, the media interest has increased. They have really switched on to the community.”

Defender Martin, 27, played 171 times for Dunfermline after coming through the ranks at the Fife side.

A mystery illness that impacted the feeling in both feet and his hands sidelined him for 22 MONTHS.

Lewis Martin starred for Kelty Hearts last year. Image: SNS.

But he made a full recovery and earned his move to Kelty last year.

He added: “Going part-time has really worked for me.

“I’ve got a young daughter and I’ve taken on a job as a hospital porter.

“I’ve still got a lot of years ahead of me but I’m also looking to the future and life beyond football.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

Scott Tiffoney scores in the play-offs at Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Scott Tiffoney is 'throwback' says Tony Docherty as Dundee boss reveals new signing's 'big'…
Remi Matthews.
Remi Matthews 'already missing' St Johnstone as goalkeeper gives 'never say never' return message
Ali Adams will challenge Derek Gaston for the keeper's jersey at Arbroath. Image: Ali Adams / SNS
Ali Adams up against 'best keeper in Championship' but Arbroath new boy praised by…
David Wotherspoon in action for Canada.
Former St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon selected for Canada squad
The Viaplay Cup.
Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone discover League Cup seedings ahead of group stage…
Former Hamilton manager Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty makes Stuart Taylor his assistant manager as part of four…
Is there a buyer for St Johnstone that Jez Moxey can find?
Jez Moxey: Who is hugely experienced football executive tasked with finding buyer for St…
Kieran Inglis has joined Forfar from Brechin City. Image: SNS / Brechin City FC
Kieran Inglis 'excited' to join Forfar boss Ray McKinnon - as he bids emotional…
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 01: Partick Thistle's Scott Tiffoney during a cinch Premiership play-off final first leg match between Partick Thistle and Ross County at Firhill, on June 01, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Scott Tiffoney: Dundee agree deal for Partick Thistle star
Jez Moxey has been tasked with selling St Johnstone.
St Johnstone £10 million sale in hands of former Wolves and Norwich City CEO…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]