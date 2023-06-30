3 key fixture dates for Montrose as Angus side gear up for League One promotion charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 key fixture dates for Montrose as Angus side gear up for League One promotion charge

Montrose have Championship aspirations and Courier Sport picks out games that could count next term

By Ewan Smith
Links Park stadium, home of Montrose FC
Montrose have discovered their fixtures for the news season. Image: SNS.

Montrose have promotion dreams as they try to get out of League One.

Now, as the Angus side gears up for the new term, they’ve learned their fate with the fixtures release.

Montrose will host Kelty Hearts on August 5th for the opening day of the season and wrap it up on May 4th with the visit of Queen of the South.

And here Courier Sport picks out 3 key fixture dates that could be pivotal in their season.

Montrose face relegated duo in successive weeks

Montrose v Cove Rangers (August 19th) 

It’s not quite a local derby but it’s the closest thing Montrose will get to that in League One next season.

Just 37 miles separate the Links Park side from Cove and both clubs are likely to be pushing for top four spots.

Rory McAllister, pictured against Montrose last season, looks set to join the Gable Endies.
Rory McAllister faced Montrose with Cove Rangers but now he’ll be on the opposite side. Image: Chris Sumner / DCT Media

Cove are transitioning into full-time football and hoping to bounce straight back into the Championship.

And Montrose have flirted with promotion for several years – with last season the first in five years that they haven’t finished in a play-off spot.

The sides have met seven times in recent years with Cove 3-2 up on victories.

It will also be Rory McAllister’s first meeting with Cove Rangers since he left them for Montrose last summer.

Hamilton v Montrose (August 26th)

Hamilton have completely revamped their squad in the summer as they try to recover from the shock of relegation.

But as their new-look side tries to gel together, it’s not such a bad thing for Montrose’s first visit to Hamilton to come early on.

Montrose face Hamilton for first time in over two decades

It’s 22 years since these sides last met in the league.

And, ironically, that day Hamilton clinched the old Division 3 title on a helicopter Saturday with a 4-1 win at Links Park.

Much has changed for both sides since then and Stewart Petrie’s men will fancy their chances of causing a mini-upset this year.

Falkirk v Montrose (September 30th)

It would be remiss of us to ignore any match with Falkirk.

Every year Falkirk start the season as one of the favourites for promotion to the Championship but every year they fall at the final hurdle.

Could this be their year? They’ll certainly be up there and Montrose will be several games into their season before they travel to Falkirk.

Montrose have a good record away to Bairns, having won two of their last four visits – including a 3-0 win in April 2022.

