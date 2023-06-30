3 key Forfar fixtures as Angus side kick off League Two promotion bid

Forfar will be stepping up their promotion charge this term after securing their League Two status last term.

The Angus side suffered a poor start last term that left them rooted to the bottom of League Two prior to Ray McKinnon’s arrival in November.

McKinnon may well have taken charge of his last match as Forfar manager as he is expected to join Duncan Ferguson at Forest Green.

But Loons will certainly still be fired up for promotion and hope to, at least, challenge for the play-offs.

With the fixtures now out in full and available here, Courier Sport picks out three key games next term.

Forfar begin and end season away from home

Dumbarton v Forfar Athletic (August 19th)

On paper, Forfar have a tough opening month.

They will travel to Stenhousemuir on the first day of the season before hosting Elgin City.

They are then back on the road again for what is likely to be a pivotal game in Dumbarton.

Dumbarton led League Two for long spells last year but had an end-of-season collapse to allow Stirling Albion to seal the title.

But they will still be heavy favourites to go up and it’s probably better for Forfar to get them early into the campaign.

Forfar have actually won two of their last four visits to the Moreroom.com Stadium so will fancy their chances here.

SPFL fixtures for 2023/24 The SPFL released the fixtures for this coming season and the Loons start their cinch League 2 campaign away to Stenhousemuir on the 05th August. Our first home fixture is against Elgin City. Click the link for full article 🔽https://t.co/dQ4PcOkMeG pic.twitter.com/9JqC0KZsfX — Forfar Athletic (@ForfarAthletic) June 30, 2023

Clyde v Forfar Athletic (September 2nd)

Similarly to Dumbarton, Clyde will be one of the favourite sides to go back up.

Relegated last term, Clyde will again play their games at Hamilton next season.

But it’s been seven years since Forfar beat Clyde on the road and this is another game that will reveal the level of competition Loons are up against next term.

Forfar face ‘unknown quantity’ in Spartans

Forfar v Spartans (September 16th)

Spartans will be this year’s unknown quantity in League Two.

But that does not, at all, mean they will be favourites to go down.

Far from it, Spartans have an enviable set-up at Ainslie Park with a steady flow of talent coming through their youth system.

They will be keen to go a stage further than Edinburgh City and Bonnyrigg Rose in becoming a capital-based side that goes up through the leagues.

Spartans took a vocal support to Brechin when they beat them on penalties in the pyramid play-offs and will thrive on a trip to Forfar.

But if Loons can take care of the newly-promoted side then it will be a positive sign of what their season is likely to produce.