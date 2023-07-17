Craig Brown vows to do namesake late grandad proud as he thanks Montrose for fitting tribute to ex-Scotland boss

Craig Brown stood in the centre circle as his Montrose team-mates put arms round him during a tribute to his namesake late grandad.

For 60 seconds, Brown allowed himself to reflect on the life of the man who managed Scotland at the Euros and the World Cup.

The passing of Brown has sparked a flood of memories from fans to iconic football legends.

And his grandson has tried to read and watch every one of them as he draws inspiration from his late grandad to make his own mark of the game.

Brown’s dad Hugh and uncle John watched on at Links Park on Saturday – a place regularly frequented by his late grandad in recent years – as Montrose stunned St Mirren in the Viaplay Cup.

“It was a really nice day and a fine tribute to my grandad,” said Brown.

“The club asked me how I wanted the day to work. I wanted my dad and uncle to be here.

“Ross Campbell said some really nice words before the game and the minute’s applause was lovely.

“I feel like all the players, staff and rest of the club are with me. I’ve never felt like I’m emotional and on my own.

“I was actually in the zone out there. The minute’s applause was a time for me to reflect on my grandad but as soon as the whistle went I was ready to play.”

Craig Brown says tributes have helped him ‘celebrate life’ his late grandad

💙 "I'm the luckiest guy in Scottish football, I mean it sincerely. I will always be indebted to everyone." A look back at the career of the legendary Craig Brown, in his own words, after he sadly died at the age of 82. pic.twitter.com/21jOgYEMLL — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) June 26, 2023

Brown was outstanding for 80 minutes and looks looks like he can flourish in a midfield playmaking role.

And after being subbed off to a standing ovation, he held court in a post-match debrief.

Brown added: “I said a few words to the players at the end to say thanks for their support.

“It was short but I said he would have loved to be here, thanks for everything and if we play like that this season we’ll do really well.

“It wasn’t too emotional.

“We are a big team together and have great camaraderie in the dressing room.

“People I don’t know have been messaging me telling me lovely stories about him. I feel like I’ve been able to celebrate his life.

“I’m not expecting boys to be giving me hugs and asking if I’m ok. Just a wee arm around the shoulder is brilliant.

“A few of them tapped me on the shoulder at the minute’s applause and it was really nice of them.

“I’ve given myself a couple of weeks to be with my family and take it all in. I’m just looking forward to doing him proud on the pitch now.

“In many ways this has all been very public but the tributes have been brilliant.

“It may be different for someone else who has lost someone close to them.

What a lovely piece. Sometimes you were too modest. Thank you for the memories Papa, and the jelly babies from that pocket 🤣❤️ RIP. https://t.co/Zy7MF7KvLA pic.twitter.com/r1AxwSrcBM — Craig Brown (@Craigbrown_10) June 26, 2023

“But being so close to my grandad, it’s been so lovely hearing and reading all the tributes to him.

“I’m really proud of the person he was. I’m hugely grateful to have had him as my grandad.”