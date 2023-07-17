Craig Brown vows to do namesake late grandad proud as he thanks Montrose for fitting tribute to ex-Scotland boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Brown vows to do namesake late grandad proud as he thanks Montrose for fitting tribute to ex-Scotland boss

Young midfielder took part in Montrose's minute's applause for the former Scotland World Cup boss before starring in 1-0 Viaplay Cup win over St Mirren.

By Ewan Smith
Montrose star Craig Brown wants to do his late namesake grandad proud. Image: SNS
Montrose star Craig Brown wants to do his late namesake grandad proud. Image: SNS

Craig Brown stood in the centre circle as his Montrose team-mates put arms round him during a tribute to his namesake late grandad.

For 60 seconds, Brown allowed himself to reflect on the life of the man who managed Scotland at the Euros and the World Cup.

The passing of Brown has sparked a flood of memories from fans to iconic football legends.

And his grandson has tried to read and watch every one of them as he draws inspiration from his late grandad to make his own mark of the game.

Brown’s dad Hugh and uncle John watched on at Links Park on Saturday – a place regularly frequented by his late grandad in recent years – as Montrose stunned St Mirren in the Viaplay Cup.

“It was a really nice day and a fine tribute to my grandad,” said Brown.

Montrose youngster Craig Brown.
Montrose star Craig Brown wants to make his grandad proud. Image: SNS

“The club asked me how I wanted the day to work. I wanted my dad and uncle to be here.

“Ross Campbell said some really nice words before the game and the minute’s applause was lovely.

“I feel like all the players, staff and rest of the club are with me. I’ve never felt like I’m emotional and on my own.

“I was actually in the zone out there. The minute’s applause was a time for me to reflect on my grandad but as soon as the whistle went I was ready to play.”

Craig Brown says tributes have helped him ‘celebrate life’ his late grandad

Brown was outstanding for 80 minutes and looks looks like he can flourish in a midfield playmaking role.

And after being subbed off to a standing ovation, he held court in a post-match debrief.

Brown added: “I said a few words to the players at the end to say thanks for their support.

“It was short but I said he would have loved to be here, thanks for everything and if we play like that this season we’ll do really well.

“It wasn’t too emotional.

“We are a big team together and have great camaraderie in the dressing room.

“People I don’t know have been messaging me telling me lovely stories about him. I feel like I’ve been able to celebrate his life.

“I’m not expecting boys to be giving me hugs and asking if I’m ok. Just a wee arm around the shoulder is brilliant.

“A few of them tapped me on the shoulder at the minute’s applause and it was really nice of them.

“I’ve given myself a couple of weeks to be with my family and take it all in. I’m just looking forward to doing him proud on the pitch now.

“In many ways this has all been very public but the tributes have been brilliant.

“It may be different for someone else who has lost someone close to them.

“But being so close to my grandad, it’s been so lovely hearing and reading all the tributes to him.

“People I don’t know have been messaging me and telling me lovely stories about him.

“I feel like I’ve been able to celebrate his life. It’s been really nice.

“I’m really proud of the person he was. I’m hugely grateful to have had him as my grandad.”

