Dick Campbell says Colin Hamilton ‘can’t be rushed back’ as Arbroath boss continues transfer hunt

Dick Campbell admits the loss of Colin Hamilton to long-term injury has been a huge blow to Arbroath.

But while Campbell is desperate to welcome Hammy back into the fold, he says Arbroath can’t rush the influential defender back before time.

Hamilton isn’t expected to feature again for Arbroath until October, with the hunt very much on for a defensive replacement.

Lichties were close to securing a new left-back last week as they held talks over a loan switch for Aberdeen’s Kieran Ngwenya.

But the move fell through as Ngwenya opted for full-time football with Partick Thistle.

Colin Hamilton Arbroath influence outlined

“It could still be quite a bit of time before we have Colin back,” added Campbell.

“I know he’d want to come back as soon as possible but you can’t rush things back with the kind of injury he’s had.

“He’s been a huge miss for us on the park. There’s no doubt about that.

“He’s naturally left-footed, is a strong defender and has been a goal threat for us.

“But we still have his influence off the park.

“He’s been part of our group at games and is a positive role model in the dressing room.

“He thinks and talks like a coach and I’m convinced he’ll go on to be one in the future.

“Keaghan Jacobs is the same and when you are building a squad having characters like that is crucial to success.

“We are looking for someone in defence and have been very active in our pursuit of players.”

Dick Campbell relishing return of Queen’s Park

Meanwhile, Campbell is confident his side can recover from their slow start to the season.

Lichties are out of the Viaplay Cup and have lost their opening two Championship games – to Dundee United and Queen’s Park.

And ahead of Queen’s Park’s visit to Gayfield on Saturday, Campbell added: “I’m not panicking.

“We made it easy for Dundee United and gave them a two-goal start. After that their young players clicked into gear and we were well beaten.

“Queen’s Park are another side who are expecting to be up there challenging for the title.

“I believe they have the best player in the league in Dom Thomas.

“But I’m ready for the challenge of facing them again.

“We could have had a week off and left the original fixture until October but it’s too early for weeks off in the season.

“We’ll be up for it and I don’t think we are too far away from being a very good side.”