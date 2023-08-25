Dundee United kid Miller Thomson joins Montrose injury list as boss Stewart Petrie looks to loan market

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie will delve into the loan market after Miller Thomson became the latest injury casualty.

Thomson, who joined the Links Park side on loan from Dundee United, is OUT for Saturday’s trip to Hamilton with a hamstring injury.

The teenage attacker made his debut as a second half substitute in the 3-0 defeat to Cove Rangers last week.

But he pulled up in training earlier this week with a strain.

Thomson’s injury is unlikely keep him out for long, but he has joined Andrew Steeves, Kerr Waddell, Evan Towler and Liam Callaghan in the treatment room.

Petrie is hoping to bolster his midfield in the coming week and a new defender is also likely to be a priority.

“We lost Andrew Steeves during the game with Cove and that’s Miller out now too,” said Petrie.

“Andrew could be out for three weeks and we’ve also got Kerr, Evan and Liam who are likely to be out until the end of September.

“It’s a blow losing Miller so soon but we are hopeful it’s not serious.

“He’ll definitely miss Saturday but we hope he can push for a game after that.

“But I’ll definitely be looking at the loan market.

“Injuries give other players an opportunity but we’re having to play a makeshift defence and I’ll need to add to the squad.”

Stewart Petrie hopes to upset ‘favourites’ Hamilton without Miller Thomson and co

Meanwhile, Petrie is hoping his side can upset the odds and get a result away to Hamilton.

Petrie believes early season pace setters Hamilton are one of the favourites for the League One title.

He added: “Sometimes when a team comes down they don’t change a lot.

“But credit where it’s due, John Rankin has really freshened things up at Hamilton.

“I’d argue he’s got a better squad in League One than he did in the Championship.

“Hamilton already look like one of the favourites. They are scoring goals and playing with a lot of pace and energy.

“It will be a really tough test for us, especially when our squad has been hit by injury, but we’ll go down there looking for a result.”