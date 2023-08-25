Dundee United kid Miller Thomson joins Montrose injury list as boss Stewart Petrie looks to loan market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United kid Miller Thomson joins Montrose injury list as boss Stewart Petrie looks to loan market

Thomson will miss Saturday's clash with Hamilton after picking up a hamstring injury in training.

By Ewan Smith
Stewart Petrie is without Dundee United loan star Miller Thomson for Saturday. Image: SNS.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie will delve into the loan market after Miller Thomson became the latest injury casualty.

Thomson, who joined the Links Park side on loan from Dundee United, is OUT for Saturday’s trip to Hamilton with a hamstring injury.

The teenage attacker made his debut as a second half substitute in the 3-0 defeat to Cove Rangers last week.

But he pulled up in training earlier this week with a strain.

Thomson’s injury is unlikely keep him out for long,  but he has joined Andrew Steeves, Kerr Waddell, Evan Towler and Liam Callaghan in the treatment room.

Montrose FC defender Andrew Steeves
Andrew Steeves has been joined by Miller Thomson on the Montrose treatment table. Image: Phoenix Photography / Montrose FC

Petrie is hoping to bolster his midfield in the coming week and a new defender is also likely to be a priority.

“We lost Andrew Steeves during the game with Cove and that’s Miller out now too,” said Petrie.

“Andrew could be out for three weeks and we’ve also got Kerr, Evan and Liam who are likely to be out until the end of September.

“It’s a blow losing Miller so soon but we are hopeful it’s not serious.

“He’ll definitely miss Saturday but we hope he can push for a game after that.

Stewart Petrie will delve into the loan market after the injury to Miller Thomson. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.

“But I’ll definitely be looking at the loan market.

“Injuries give other players an opportunity but we’re having to play a makeshift defence and I’ll need to add to the squad.”

Stewart Petrie hopes to upset ‘favourites’ Hamilton without Miller Thomson and co

Meanwhile, Petrie is hoping his side can upset the odds and get a result away to Hamilton.

Petrie believes early season pace setters Hamilton are one of the favourites for the League One title.

He added: “Sometimes when a team comes down they don’t change a lot.

“But credit where it’s due, John Rankin has really freshened things up at Hamilton.

“I’d argue he’s got a better squad in League One than he did in the Championship.

Hamilton boss John Rankin has been praised by Stewart Petrie. Image: Lewis McLeod / Electrify.

“Hamilton already look like one of the favourites. They are scoring goals and playing with a lot of pace and energy.

“It will be a really tough test for us, especially when our squad has been hit by injury, but we’ll go down there looking for a result.”

