Montrose striker Rory McAllister makes Peterhead move

Montrose striker Rory McAllister has made a switch back to his old club Peterhead.

The experienced striker has agreed a deal that will see him head back to the Balmoor Stadium side.

McAllister, 36, spent almost a decade with Blue Toon between 2011 and 2020, netting an incredible 197 goals in 320 starts.

He has led the Montrose attack since joining last summer with 11 goals in 41 starts.

That helped him break through the 300-goal milestone, with his solitary strike this term coming in the 1-0 Viaplay Cup win over St Mirren.

But McAllister was keen on moving closer to home as news of Peterhead’s interest surfaced.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie said: “Whilst this has been unexpected and I appreciate fans will be surprised, I do believe it is right for both the club and Rory in the long term.

“Rory has given everything for us every time he has played.

“But having a young family, he has found the travelling to training twice a week difficult. We wish him every success for the future.”

He will leave on good terms with the Links Park side – who further bolstered their striking options in the summer.

They paid Elgin City a club record transfer for Kane Hester and Craig Batchelor arrived from Carnoustie Panmure.