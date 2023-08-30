Montrose striker Rory McAllister makes Peterhead move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose striker Rory McAllister makes Peterhead move

McAllister, 36, has moved back to Blue Toon after previously spending almost a decade with the Balmoor side.

By Ewan Smith
Rory McAllister has made a return switch from Montrose to Peterhead. Image: Paul Reid ./ DCT Media
Montrose striker Rory McAllister has made a switch back to his old club Peterhead.

The experienced striker has agreed a deal that will see him head back to the Balmoor Stadium side.

McAllister, 36, spent almost a decade with Blue Toon between 2011 and 2020, netting an incredible 197 goals in 320 starts.

He has led the Montrose attack since joining last summer with 11 goals in 41 starts.

That helped him break through the 300-goal milestone, with his solitary strike this term coming in the 1-0 Viaplay Cup win over St Mirren.

Rory McAllister starring for Montrose FC against Adam Hutchinson of Forfar Athletic FC
Rory McAllister scored 11 goals in 41 starts for Montrose. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media

But McAllister was keen on moving closer to home as news of Peterhead’s interest surfaced.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie said: “Whilst this has been unexpected and I appreciate fans will be surprised, I do believe it is right for both the club and Rory in the long term.

“Rory has given everything for us every time he has played.

“But having a young family, he has found the travelling to training twice a week difficult. We wish him every success for the future.”

He will leave on good terms with the Links Park side – who further bolstered their striking options in the summer.

They paid Elgin City a club record transfer for Kane Hester and Craig Batchelor arrived from Carnoustie Panmure.

