Montrose announce appointment of Michael Fotheringham as new vice-chairman

Montrose have announced the appointment of Michael Fotheringham as their new vice-chairman.

A managing director of local building company Fotheringham Homes, Michael has been on the Links Park board for the last five years.

He takes over from late vice-chair David Laing, who sadly passed away in April, with the Montrose board taking time to reflect on their next steps.

And while, Fotheringham’s step-up has been widely welcomed by Montrose, chairman John Crawford also paid tribute to Laing.

“We still find this whole situation very surreal and continue to miss Dave very much,” said Crawford.

“However, we know he would have wanted the club to continue to move forward. Having the support of a vice-chair is pivotal to doing just that.

“Michael has been very active as a director since joining the board almost five years ago.

“More recently, he has become increasingly involved in the day to day activities at the club, which has been hugely appreciated.”

Michael Fotheringham says Montrose appointment is ‘great honour’

Fotheringham, speaking to Montrose FC’s official website, added: “We have a fantastic board of directors, associate directors and honorary directors who all work tirelessly.

“It’s a great honour for me to contribute further in the position of vice-chairman.”

Montrose have spent the last four years in League One.

They have lofty ambitions of joining local rivals Arbroath in the Championship.

And after building a strong squad on the park, they are confident they have got the right people behind the scenes.

“His passion for the game together with his business experience and acumen will be a huge asset,” said Montrose chief executive Peter Stuart.

“Not only to the board, but also to our management and operations teams.”