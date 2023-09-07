Montrose announce appointment of Michael Fotheringham as new vice-chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose announce appointment of Michael Fotheringham as new vice-chairman

Fotheringham, a managing director of a local house building firm, takes over from the late David Laing after his sudden passing in April

By Ewan Smith
John Crawford, Michael Fotheringham and Peter Stuart at Montrose FC.

Montrose have announced the appointment of Michael Fotheringham as their new vice-chairman.

A managing director of local building company Fotheringham Homes, Michael has been on the Links Park board for the last five years.

He takes over from late vice-chair David Laing, who sadly passed away in April, with the Montrose board taking time to reflect on their next steps.

And while, Fotheringham’s step-up has been widely welcomed by Montrose, chairman John Crawford also paid tribute to Laing.

David Laing served for 12 years on the Montrose board before his sudden passing in April. Image: Montrose FC

“We still find this whole situation very surreal and continue to miss Dave very much,” said Crawford.

“However, we know he would have wanted the club to continue to move forward. Having the support of a vice-chair is pivotal to doing just that.

“Michael has been very active as a director since joining the board almost five years ago.

“More recently, he has become increasingly involved in the day to day activities at the club, which has been hugely appreciated.”

Michael Fotheringham says Montrose appointment is ‘great honour’

Michael Fotheringham was welcomed to his new role as Montrose vice-chairman by chairman John Crawford and chief executive Peter Stuart. Image: Montrose FC.

Fotheringham, speaking to Montrose FC’s official website, added: “We have a fantastic board of directors, associate directors and honorary directors who all work tirelessly.

“It’s a great honour for me to contribute further in the position of vice-chairman.”

Montrose have spent the last four years in League One.

They have lofty ambitions of joining local rivals Arbroath in the Championship.

And after building a strong squad on the park, they are confident they have got the right people behind the scenes.

“His passion for the game together with his business experience and acumen will be a huge asset,” said Montrose chief executive Peter Stuart.

“Not only to the board, but also to our management and operations teams.”

