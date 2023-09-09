Arbroath 4 Inverness 2: Angus side cruise into SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round with stunning win over 10-man Caley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath 4 Inverness 2: Angus side cruise into SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round with stunning win over 10-man Caley

Arbroath wiped the floor with their Highland visitors after a totally dominant display.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath skipper Tam O'Brien celebrates the second goal against Inverness. Image: SNS.
Arbroath cruised to a comfortable SPFL Trust Trophy win over 10-man Inverness to make it three victories on the spin.

Lichties dominated from start to finish and, in truth, could have won far more convincingly than 4-2.

Strikes from David Gold, Tam O’Brien, Scott Stewart and Aaron Steele ensured an Adam Brooks and Lewis Hyde efforts were mere consolations.

Lichties sailed into the fourth round with a performance of real promise.

Inverness played the final half an hour a man down, after sub Harry Lodovica was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Michael McKenna – a minute after coming on.

Arbroath shuffle pack v Inverness

Arbroath players warming up ahead of the visit of Inverness. Image: SNS

Arbroath made four changes to the side that beat Ayr United last week.

In came Ali Adams, Joao Balde, Keaghan Jacobs and Jermaine Hylton.

Derek Gaston, Ryan Dow, Craig Slater and Jay Bird, injured against Ayr, dropped out.

Arbroath forced much of the early play with Hylton twice coming close in the opening 11 minutes.

Firstly, on two minutes, he raced onto a defence-splitting 40-yard Aaron Steele pass to go one-on-one with keeper Cameron MacKay.

Hylton lifted it over MacKay but didn’t get enough purchase on his effort and the chance was lost.

Jermain Hylton was lively early on for Arbroath againsy Inverness. Image: SNS.

Nine minutes later Hylton danced past Keith Bray on the byline only to fire into the side net.

Kenan Dunnwald-Turan then missed two chances for the hosts with MacKay saving one with his legs and the other going over.

And the goal their play richly deserved came on 34 minutes.

Hylton skipped past Wallace Duffy and his low ball into the six yard box was finished off by Gold.

And it could have been 2-0 moments later as a superb three-man move involving Michael McKenna, Hylton and Turan resulted in the German striker having a header saved by MacKay.

Lichties doubled their lead on 41 minutes as skipper O’Brien fired in at the second attempt from a Michael McKenna corner.

But their lead was cut back before the break as Brooks drilled home from 15 yards after superb wing play by Luis Longstaff.

Arbroath ease past 10-man Inverness

O’Brien almost restored Arbroath’s advantage on 53 minutes as he got on the end of a McKenna free-kick only for his header to be smothered by MacKay.

Aaron Doran posted a warning to Arbroath at the other end as he hit the bar.

But the visitors were then reduced to 10-men in 63 minutes.

Sub Lodovica – who was on the park for just 60 seconds – was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Michael McKenna.

Arbroath made their extra man count with Scott Stewart adding their third with a stunning half-volley.

And Steele sealed it late on from close range before sub Jess Norey hit the post.

Arbroath team v Inverness

Arbroath: Adams 7 Steele 8 Stewart 8 Little 7 O’Brien 8 Balde 6 (Dow 57, 4) Gold (Norey 80, 3), Jacobs 7 (Slater 71, 4) McKenna 7, Turan 7 (McIntosh 71, 4), Hylton (Stowe 71, 4). Subs: Gaston.

Arbroath Player of the Match – Jermaine Hylton

Hylton was the matchwinner for Arbroath last week and he looked in the mood all afternoon against Inverness.

His clever flicks and wing play was at the heart of almost everything the Angus side created.

Conversation