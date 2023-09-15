Stewart Petrie says Terry Masson appearance record blow won’t knock influential midfielder off course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stewart Petrie says Terry Masson appearance record blow won’t knock influential midfielder off course

Masson found out this week that he's no longer close to breaking the Angus side's appearance tally after records were revised by the club's historians.

By Ewan Smith
Terry Masson will continue to give his all for the Montrose cause. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media
Terry Masson will continue to give his all for the Montrose cause. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media

Stewart Petrie says Terry Masson’s appearance record blow won’t set the Montrose midfielder off course.

Masson believed he was on the brink of overtaking goalkeeping coach David Larter as the player with the most games for Mo.

He is currently 12 adrift of Larter’s 432 total but Montrose have been forced to completely revise their records after new information came to light.

Les Barr, on 500 games, is now ranked first, ahead of Bobby Livingstone on 447.

That has left Masson, 35, a hefty 80 games adrift of the record.

But Larter believes the long-serving Links Park hero can still eye up second place and Petrie isn’t worried about impact on Masson.

Terry Masson will always ‘give 100 per cent’

“I don’t think Terry will let this get him down,” said Petrie.

“Terry will continue to give his all for this club until he’s kicked his very last ball. That’s the kind of guy he is – a real 100% player.

“Knowing David Larter how I do, however, he’ll probably want me to stick him on the bench a few times to bump his records up!

“That won’t be happening. No chance!

“But both David and Terry have been a massive part of this football club and will continue to be.

“Appearance record or no appearance record, they have given Montrose incredible service.”

Stewart Petrie: Every Montrose squad player could play in starting XI

Stewart Petrie has backed Terry Masson to continue giving his all for Montrose. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.

Meanwhile, Petrie is keen to build on back-to-back wins away to Queen of the South and Cove Rangers as Edinburgh City visit on Saturday.

Andrew Steeves will come back into contention with Liam Callaghan part of the group after a lengthy lay-off.

Graham Webster returns from suspension but Kerr Waddell and Evan Towler are still out.

“It’s good to get some players back fit,” said Petrie.

“We want to get more of a settled squad and when we do I think we can kick on.

“I’ve tried my best to freshen things up in the last few weeks so it’s pleasing to get results.

“I firmly believe that every player in my squad is capable of being in my first XI.

“That’s why I need to give them all a chance.

“We will need our subs in most games so it’s good to have everybody sharp and realising that they are part of a very tight-knit group.

“We’ve had a couple of good wins away from home.

“That doesn’t mean we can be complacent against Edinburgh. They are still looking for their first win and we don’t want it to come against us.”

