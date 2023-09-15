Stewart Petrie says Terry Masson appearance record blow won’t knock influential midfielder off course

Stewart Petrie says Terry Masson’s appearance record blow won’t set the Montrose midfielder off course.

Masson believed he was on the brink of overtaking goalkeeping coach David Larter as the player with the most games for Mo.

He is currently 12 adrift of Larter’s 432 total but Montrose have been forced to completely revise their records after new information came to light.

Les Barr, on 500 games, is now ranked first, ahead of Bobby Livingstone on 447.

That has left Masson, 35, a hefty 80 games adrift of the record.

But Larter believes the long-serving Links Park hero can still eye up second place and Petrie isn’t worried about impact on Masson.

Terry Masson will always ‘give 100 per cent’

GABLE ENDIES REVISE CLUB APPEARANCE RECORDS Despite earlier beliefs that Terry Masson was closing in on the record of 432, new archive info shows the record to actually be an incredible 500 games, set by Les Barr in 2 spells at LP between 1971 and 1989 https://t.co/jb4HH4BlFN pic.twitter.com/osUh112CRF — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) September 12, 2023

“I don’t think Terry will let this get him down,” said Petrie.

“Terry will continue to give his all for this club until he’s kicked his very last ball. That’s the kind of guy he is – a real 100% player.

“Knowing David Larter how I do, however, he’ll probably want me to stick him on the bench a few times to bump his records up!

“That won’t be happening. No chance!

“But both David and Terry have been a massive part of this football club and will continue to be.

“Appearance record or no appearance record, they have given Montrose incredible service.”

Stewart Petrie: Every Montrose squad player could play in starting XI

Meanwhile, Petrie is keen to build on back-to-back wins away to Queen of the South and Cove Rangers as Edinburgh City visit on Saturday.

Andrew Steeves will come back into contention with Liam Callaghan part of the group after a lengthy lay-off.

Graham Webster returns from suspension but Kerr Waddell and Evan Towler are still out.

“It’s good to get some players back fit,” said Petrie.

“We want to get more of a settled squad and when we do I think we can kick on.

“I’ve tried my best to freshen things up in the last few weeks so it’s pleasing to get results.

“I firmly believe that every player in my squad is capable of being in my first XI.

“That’s why I need to give them all a chance.

“We will need our subs in most games so it’s good to have everybody sharp and realising that they are part of a very tight-knit group.

“We’ve had a couple of good wins away from home.

“That doesn’t mean we can be complacent against Edinburgh. They are still looking for their first win and we don’t want it to come against us.”