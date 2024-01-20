Ray McKinnon ‘proud’ of Forfar’s Scottish Cup display after Hibs close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ray McKinnon ‘proud’ of Forfar’s Scottish Cup display after Hibs close

Christian Doidge's second-half goal is all that separated the sides.

By Craig Cairns
Forfar Athletic manager Ray McKinnon. Image: SNS.
Forfar Athletic manager Ray McKinnon. Image: SNS.

Even Forfar manager Ray McKinnon was a bit surprised by how many chances his side created against Hibs.

Athletic dominated the first half, cracking the post in the opening minutes and putting the Premiership side under lots of pressure with balls in behind and set-pieces.

In the end, Christian Doidge’s 69th-minute header was all that separated the sides in Saturday’s fourth-round Scottish Cup tie at Station Park.

McKinnon has been pleased with the progress at Forfar over the last month or so and saw this performance as an extension of it.

He challenged his players to use that momentum as they prepare to return to League Two action next week and start looking up the table.

Ray McKinnon proud of his Forfar players

“We were really unlucky, I thought the boys did great today against a really good side,” said McKinnon.

“I knew the environment would be tricky for them but I didn’t think we would create as many chances as we did in the first half.

“We were unfortunate not to be in at half-time 1-0 or 2-0 up. I knew the second half would be difficult, but I’m proud of the players.

“We probably tired a wee bit and we didn’t really land a blow after the goal.

Christian Doidge’s header gave Hibs a 1-0 win over Forfar. Image: SNS.

“We ran out of steam a wee bit in the last 10 or 15 minutes, we tried to change the shape and be more adventurous, but it wasn’t to be.

“It’s been building, we’ve really struggled this year in terms of consistency with injuries, suspensions and whatever. We’re starting to get everybody back and we’ve brought a few new bodies in.

“The last five or six games have been much better and we’ve continued it today. Hopefully we can carry it on.”

Back to league duty

Forfar’s performance were given a boost in the first half when Marc McCallum kept out Joe Newell’s spot-kick.

It appeared to be justice served after a soft penalty award and McKinnon questioned whether Forfar should have had one of their own.

“It was a great save from the penalty – but it was never a penalty! Justice was done there,” added McKinnon.

Forfar’s Seb Ross was close to giving his side the lead against Hibs. Image: SNS.

“I’ve not seen it but one of our coaches thought we should have had a penalty as well. Andy [Munro] had a header and a guy has cleaned him out.

“We knew we had to turn Hibs, we couldn’t play in front of them.

“We don’t have that level – and when we turned them and played in their half, set-pieces and things like that, I thought we were a real threat.”

