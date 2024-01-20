Ray McKinnon ‘proud’ of Forfar’s Scottish Cup display after Hibs close

Even Forfar manager Ray McKinnon was a bit surprised by how many chances his side created against Hibs.

Athletic dominated the first half, cracking the post in the opening minutes and putting the Premiership side under lots of pressure with balls in behind and set-pieces.

In the end, Christian Doidge’s 69th-minute header was all that separated the sides in Saturday’s fourth-round Scottish Cup tie at Station Park.

McKinnon has been pleased with the progress at Forfar over the last month or so and saw this performance as an extension of it.

He challenged his players to use that momentum as they prepare to return to League Two action next week and start looking up the table.

Ray McKinnon proud of his Forfar players

“We were really unlucky, I thought the boys did great today against a really good side,” said McKinnon.

“I knew the environment would be tricky for them but I didn’t think we would create as many chances as we did in the first half.

“We were unfortunate not to be in at half-time 1-0 or 2-0 up. I knew the second half would be difficult, but I’m proud of the players.

“We probably tired a wee bit and we didn’t really land a blow after the goal.

“We ran out of steam a wee bit in the last 10 or 15 minutes, we tried to change the shape and be more adventurous, but it wasn’t to be.

“It’s been building, we’ve really struggled this year in terms of consistency with injuries, suspensions and whatever. We’re starting to get everybody back and we’ve brought a few new bodies in.

“The last five or six games have been much better and we’ve continued it today. Hopefully we can carry it on.”

Back to league duty

Forfar’s performance were given a boost in the first half when Marc McCallum kept out Joe Newell’s spot-kick.

It appeared to be justice served after a soft penalty award and McKinnon questioned whether Forfar should have had one of their own.

“It was a great save from the penalty – but it was never a penalty! Justice was done there,” added McKinnon.

“I’ve not seen it but one of our coaches thought we should have had a penalty as well. Andy [Munro] had a header and a guy has cleaned him out.

“We knew we had to turn Hibs, we couldn’t play in front of them.

“We don’t have that level – and when we turned them and played in their half, set-pieces and things like that, I thought we were a real threat.”