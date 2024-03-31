Dunfermline goal hero Ewan Otoo tries to pinpoint reason for poor second half performance

Dunfermline were over-confident after going 3-0 up in Saturday’s win over Arbroath, according to Ewan Otoo.

The versatile former Celtic youngster sent the Pars on their way in a dominant opening 45 minutes opening the scoring midway through the half.

Paul Allan and Chris Kane added to the scoring before half-time but a Scott Stewart double led to a nervy end to the game.

It meant a sour mood post-match, despite Dunfermline enjoying some of their best form of the season.

The players were warned at half-time not to let their levels drop but “took their foot off the gas”, allowing Arbroath some hope.

“That is what we tried to avoid at half-time,” said Otoo. “We were in there saying the game is not over.

“Some part of me was hoping something like that doesn’t happen.

Ewan Otoo: Our standards dropped

“What we need to do better is when the first goal we just needed to completely forget about it but I think we allowed ourselves to get too confident and get caught up in the atmosphere.

“That allowed them to dominate us, our standards just dropped and we found it really difficult in the second half.

“That second half from us, by our standards just wasn’t good enough. The way we came out in the second half, we took our foot off the gas and in this league if you take your foot off the gas a little bit you can fall right under.

“I guess in the end we showed a bit of character to not go completely under but we know that it is not good enough at the end of the day to concede two goals and be under the cosh in that manner after being 3-0 up at half time.”

‘I felt that goal coming’

On a personal level, it has been a great season for the 21-year-old who has kicked on another level since his recent move into midfield.

After a short loan spell last season, Otoo came to East End Park to establish himself as a first-team player and has played more than most.

He will likely be among the candidates for the club’s awards at the end of the season after picking up a few monthly awards.

🎥 Watch all three #DAFC goals from today's 3-2 victory over Arbroath in the SPFL cinch Championship. Full Highlights Tomorrow! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/tzL6umMXuJ — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) March 30, 2024

Saturday was his second goal for the club and, like his first, he had a premonition that Saturday might be his day.

“I felt that it was coming, I genuinely did,” said Otoo. “Me and a couple of the boys were speaking about it pre-match and I felt it today.

“I am really happy to have that run in midfield. The manager has given me that role, had faith in me to go and play in there.

“Hopefully I am repaying that faith, I’m really enjoying it as well. I feel like I get the best out of the match playing there as well. I really enjoy that.”