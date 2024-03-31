Dunfermline goal hero Ewan Otoo tries to pinpoint reason for poor second half performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline goal hero Ewan Otoo tries to pinpoint reason for poor second half performance

Arbroath came up short in a spirited performance after going three goals behind.

By Craig Cairns
The Dunfermline players celebrate Ewan Otoo's opener.
The Dunfermline players celebrate Ewan Otoo's opener. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Dunfermline were over-confident after going 3-0 up in Saturday’s win over Arbroath, according to Ewan Otoo.

The versatile former Celtic youngster sent the Pars on their way in a dominant opening 45 minutes opening the scoring midway through the half.

Paul Allan and Chris Kane added to the scoring before half-time but a Scott Stewart double led to a nervy end to the game.

It meant a sour mood post-match, despite Dunfermline enjoying some of their best form of the season.

The players were warned at half-time not to let their levels drop but “took their foot off the gas”, allowing Arbroath some hope.

Ewan Otoo stuck low and hard from the edge of the box to open the scoring. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“That is what we tried to avoid at half-time,” said Otoo. “We were in there saying the game is not over.

“Some part of me was hoping something like that doesn’t happen.

Ewan Otoo: Our standards dropped

“What we need to do better is when the first goal we just needed to completely forget about it but I think we allowed ourselves to get too confident and get caught up in the atmosphere.

“That allowed them to dominate us, our standards just dropped and we found it really difficult in the second half.

“That second half from us, by our standards just wasn’t good enough. The way we came out in the second half, we took our foot off the gas and in this league if you take your foot off the gas a little bit you can fall right under.

“I guess in the end we showed a bit of character to not go completely under but we know that it is not good enough at the end of the day to concede two goals and be under the cosh in that manner after being 3-0 up at half time.”

‘I felt that goal coming’

On a personal level, it has been a great season for the 21-year-old who has kicked on another level since his recent move into midfield.

After a short loan spell last season, Otoo came to East End Park to establish himself as a first-team player and has played more than most.

He will likely be among the candidates for the club’s awards at the end of the season after picking up a few monthly awards.

Saturday was his second goal for the club and, like his first, he had a premonition that Saturday might be his day.

“I felt that it was coming, I genuinely did,” said Otoo. “Me and a couple of the boys were speaking about it pre-match and I felt it today.

“I am really happy to have that run in midfield. The manager has given me that role, had faith in me to go and play in there.

“Hopefully I am repaying that faith, I’m really enjoying it as well. I feel like I get the best out of the match playing there as well. I really enjoy that.”

