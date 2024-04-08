James McPake thrilled to see on-loan St Johnstone star Chris Kane making up for lost time at Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake thrilled to see on-loan St Johnstone star Chris Kane making up for lost time at Dunfermline

Kane's penalty secured a point for the Pars against Partick Thistle.

By Iain Collin
Chris Kane roars with delight after scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Dunfemrline striker Chris Kane celebrates his penalty against Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

James McPake reckons Chris Kane is determined to make up for lost time at Dunfermline.

The on-loan St Johnstone striker scored for the third time in four games as his late penalty earned the Pars a 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle on Saturday.

The point keeps the Fifers in the hunt for a top-four finish and a shot at promotion via the play-offs.

Having taken ten points from a possible 12 in recent weeks, and lost just twice in their last ten outings, the East End Park men are finishing strongly in a hitherto troubled campaign.

Chris Kane fires the ball at goal from the penalty spot as he scores for Dunfermline against Partick Thistle.
Chris Kane slots home for Dunfermline from the penalty spot against Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And, although he sat out three games with a calf problem, McPake is clear that Kane has played a key role in the revival.

The 29-year-old endured a nightmare 16-month lay-off due to injuries before returning to action at the tail end of last season and then agreeing two short-term deals at McDiarmid Park.

It was the player himself who asked for a loan move away from Perth at the turn of the year, and Dunfermline are benefiting from the marksman’s determination to make the most of his time in Fife.

“I can’t talk highly enough of Chris Kane,” said McPake. “You can see why he has played in the Premiership for so long.

‘Kane was so important’

“And you can see why he was such an important part of that really successful St Johnstone team.

“They did something that is really unthinkable in this country, outwith Celtic and Rangers, and won the domestic cup double.

“I watched it all, and I know different people scored goals. But, for me, Chris Kane was so important to that team.

“We are delighted that we could get him in here and he didn’t disappoint again [on Saturday].

“He is a proper striker again. His all-round game is fantastic and he is great to work with.

Arms outstretched, Chris Kane celebrates scoring for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Chris Kane wheels away in celebration after scoring for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“For someone at that age as well he wants to be coached and still wants to get better.

“He feels that he has missed out and I can understand that because I missed a fair chunk of my career with injury.

“He missed a long spell with injury and now wants to catch up on those games that he has missed.

“Everyday in training, he is the same. And when you put him on the pitch you know what you are going to get from him.”

McPake has previously spoken of Kane’s value to the team other than through scoring goals.

McPake: ‘It will all come good’

But he is thrilled to have seen the Saints fans’ favourite hit the back of the net regularly in recent weeks to silence any critics.

“The one thing that does annoy me a wee bit is when people say that he doesn’t score enough goals,” added McPake.

“It is not always about that. But he has certainly shown he is scoring enough goals for us.

“He hit the bar last week [against Arbroath] and scored a goal. He hit the post this week and still scores a goal.

“Some day it will all come good for him and I just hope it’s at Dunfermline.”

More from Football

Logan Chalmers in training with Ayr
Logan Chalmers addresses future as on loan Dundee United winger drops exit hint
Dundee boss Tony Docherty watches on as his side fall to defeat against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
LEE WILKIE: Dundee collapse a huge blow - but there's a reason for their…
Kai Fotheringham celebrates with his Dundee United teammates
Jim Goodwin spotlights Dundee United ace with a knack for ‘key moments’ – but…
Raith Rovers attacker Dylan Easton clenches his fist in celebration.
Dylan Easton happy to celebrate birthday in style by helping keep Raith Rovers in…
Jordan McGhee admits Dundee 'got spooked' late on against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Jordan McGhee says Dundee must repay fans for weekend collapse with Rangers performance
Louis Moult scoring two goals at Hampden
How Louis Moult's Dundee United strike sparked memories of Hampden heroics against Rangers
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov.
Dimitar Mitov delighted with saves in Hibs win as St Johnstone keeper reveals post-Dundee…
Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray clenches his fists in celebration.
Raith Rovers talking points after Ayr United win as Dundee United prove no room…
(L to R) Craig Levein, Dimitar Mitov, Dan Phillips and Adama Sidibeh, who all played key roles for St Johnstone against Hibs.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Clinical Perth side profit from Craig Levein prediction as…
Georgie Gent scores for Motherwell at Dundee
Another late Dundee giveaway spoils top 6 party as agonising weakness strikes again -…
6