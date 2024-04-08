James McPake thrilled to see on-loan St Johnstone star Chris Kane making up for lost time at Dunfermline

James McPake reckons Chris Kane is determined to make up for lost time at Dunfermline.

The on-loan St Johnstone striker scored for the third time in four games as his late penalty earned the Pars a 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle on Saturday.

The point keeps the Fifers in the hunt for a top-four finish and a shot at promotion via the play-offs.

Having taken ten points from a possible 12 in recent weeks, and lost just twice in their last ten outings, the East End Park men are finishing strongly in a hitherto troubled campaign.

And, although he sat out three games with a calf problem, McPake is clear that Kane has played a key role in the revival.

The 29-year-old endured a nightmare 16-month lay-off due to injuries before returning to action at the tail end of last season and then agreeing two short-term deals at McDiarmid Park.

It was the player himself who asked for a loan move away from Perth at the turn of the year, and Dunfermline are benefiting from the marksman’s determination to make the most of his time in Fife.

“I can’t talk highly enough of Chris Kane,” said McPake. “You can see why he has played in the Premiership for so long.

‘Kane was so important’

“And you can see why he was such an important part of that really successful St Johnstone team.

“They did something that is really unthinkable in this country, outwith Celtic and Rangers, and won the domestic cup double.

“I watched it all, and I know different people scored goals. But, for me, Chris Kane was so important to that team.

“We are delighted that we could get him in here and he didn’t disappoint again [on Saturday].

“He is a proper striker again. His all-round game is fantastic and he is great to work with.

“For someone at that age as well he wants to be coached and still wants to get better.

“He feels that he has missed out and I can understand that because I missed a fair chunk of my career with injury.

“He missed a long spell with injury and now wants to catch up on those games that he has missed.

“Everyday in training, he is the same. And when you put him on the pitch you know what you are going to get from him.”

McPake has previously spoken of Kane’s value to the team other than through scoring goals.

McPake: ‘It will all come good’

But he is thrilled to have seen the Saints fans’ favourite hit the back of the net regularly in recent weeks to silence any critics.

“The one thing that does annoy me a wee bit is when people say that he doesn’t score enough goals,” added McPake.

“It is not always about that. But he has certainly shown he is scoring enough goals for us.

“He hit the bar last week [against Arbroath] and scored a goal. He hit the post this week and still scores a goal.

“Some day it will all come good for him and I just hope it’s at Dunfermline.”