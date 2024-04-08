East Fife boss Dick Campbell named Glen’s manager of the month

East Fife’s Dick Campbell has been named Glen’s League Two manager of the month for March.

The former Arbroath, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City boss steered the Methil men to four wins and a draw across the month.

He remains undefeated since his move to Bayview in February.

Saturday’s goalless draw with Stenhousemuir could not prevent the Warriors from clinching the league title.

But it stretched the Fifers’ unbeaten sequence to nine games since Campbell’s appointment.

They have moved up one place to fifth in that time and are six points adrift of The Spartans in fourth place. A promotion play-off place is a possibility.

A club statement read: “Congratulations to Dick Campbell who’s been awarded the League Two manager of the month award for March.

“Dick guided us to four wins and a draw last month to remain unbeaten since he was appointed manager in February.”

Campbell commented: “Although I’ve won this award on previous occasions, to receive this one after only eight games in charge (before Stenhousemuir on Saturday) makes it very special.

Fabulous

“This award should also go my staff; Pink [brother Ian], John [Young], Stuart [Malcolm] and Jeb [Spink], who all set a fabulous example for all the players to follow.

“Everyone at East Fife has bought into what we are looking to achieve at the club and it is showing in our results and performances on the park.”

Campbell succeeded Greig McDonald, who quit following a 16-month spell in charge. He immediately vowed to make East Fife a ‘team to be feared again’.

The 70-year-old is hopeful the team’s form can now land them a top-four spot.

“The play-offs are still achievable,” he told East Fife TV. “It would have been better if we had got three points [on Saturday].

“All we can do is get ourselves organised for this week, for a home game.

“Other teams have got to keep winning. The first result they’ll be looking for is East Fife’s.

“We’ve got Dumbarton, Peterhead and Spartans all wanting to do the same as us and get into the play-offs.

“But it’s amazing how we’re starting to talk about play-offs now, when my objective was to stay in the league. We’ve done that.”