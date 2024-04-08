LEE WILKIE: Dundee United hitting form at the perfect time – keep it up and the title is heading to Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United hitting form at the perfect time – keep it up and the title is heading to Tannadice

The Tangerines are playing like they did at the start of the season says ex-Tangerine Lee Wilkie.

Dundee United's Ross Graham celebrates his first goal since 2022.
Dundee United ran riot at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United are timing their return to form perfectly.

Raith Rovers was a big win but you need to follow those moments up.

They did that – and then some – on Saturday at Queen’s Park with a 5-0 thumping.

Keep up this sort of momentum and it doesn’t matter what Raith Rovers do, the title will be coming to Tannadice.

They are almost back to the kind of football we saw at the start of the season.

Dundee United forward Kai Fotheringham slots home his first goal of the game
Fotheringham slots home his first goal of the game. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin will be delighted.

But nothing is decided yet.

Raith

The Tangerines will have a close eye on Raith Rovers’ game tomorrow night.

I think if they had the chance to pick an opposition to face, they’d have picked Airdrieonians right now.

That will not be easy for Ian Murray’s men.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin lapped up his side's showing
Jim Goodwin lapped up his side’s showing at Hampden. Image: SNS

But neither side will have a simple run-in.

Every single game will be difficult.

Clean sheet after clean sheet

Two clean sheets on the bounce with a new defence, though, bodes very well.

Ross Graham jumps for joy as Dundee United run riot at Hampden Park
Ross Graham jumps for joy as Dundee United run riot. Image: SNS

Losing Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt to injury was a big worry but Ross Graham and Sam McClelland have been excellent.

They are two young players desperate to keep their places and you can see that.

I’m not surprised with Graham either, he’s been playing at a high level for a while now and it’s great to see him grab his chance.

A goal can’t hurt either.

More from Dundee United

Logan Chalmers in training with Ayr
Logan Chalmers addresses future as on loan Dundee United winger drops exit hint
Kai Fotheringham celebrates with his Dundee United teammates
Jim Goodwin spotlights Dundee United ace with a knack for ‘key moments’ – but…
Louis Moult scoring two goals at Hampden
How Louis Moult's Dundee United strike sparked memories of Hampden heroics against Rangers
Dundee United star Kai Fotheringham
4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerine goal landmark echoes Premier Division champions of 1983
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin lapped up his side's showing
Jim Goodwin makes 'standards' demand as Dundee United boss reveals half-time order that sparked…
Ross Graham jumps for joy as Dundee United run riot at Hampden Park
Queen's Park 0-5 Dundee United: Five-star Tangerines run riot at Hampden to maintain Championship…
A dejected Glenn Middleton on Dundee United's last visit to Hampden
Glenn Middleton pinpoints key lesson from Dundee United Hampden bore draw
(L to R) Dundee United's Ross Graham, Dundee managing director John Nelms, United defender Sam McClelland. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mixed week for Dundee's PR as Dundee United's rookie centre-halves ease defensive…
Louis Moult picked up two monthly awards for March. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC.
Double delight for Louis Moult as Dundee United marksman scoops goal of the month…
Moult lands player of the month
Dundee United ace Louis Moult named Championship player of the month

Conversation