LEE WILKIE: Dundee United hitting form at the perfect time – keep it up and the title is heading to Tannadice

Dundee United are timing their return to form perfectly.

Raith Rovers was a big win but you need to follow those moments up.

They did that – and then some – on Saturday at Queen’s Park with a 5-0 thumping.

Keep up this sort of momentum and it doesn’t matter what Raith Rovers do, the title will be coming to Tannadice.

They are almost back to the kind of football we saw at the start of the season.

Jim Goodwin will be delighted.

But nothing is decided yet.

Raith

The Tangerines will have a close eye on Raith Rovers’ game tomorrow night.

I think if they had the chance to pick an opposition to face, they’d have picked Airdrieonians right now.

That will not be easy for Ian Murray’s men.

But neither side will have a simple run-in.

Every single game will be difficult.

Clean sheet after clean sheet

Two clean sheets on the bounce with a new defence, though, bodes very well.

Losing Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt to injury was a big worry but Ross Graham and Sam McClelland have been excellent.

They are two young players desperate to keep their places and you can see that.

I’m not surprised with Graham either, he’s been playing at a high level for a while now and it’s great to see him grab his chance.

A goal can’t hurt either.