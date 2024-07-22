5 times Dunfermline made it through the League Cup groups – and how they then fared in the league

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

5 times Dunfermline made it through the League Cup groups – and how they then fared in the league

Defeats to Forfar Athletic and Livingston mean the Pars are out at the first hurdle for the third year in a row.

Livingston defender Ryan McGowan and Dunfermline midfielder David Wotherspoon tussle for the ball.
Dunfermline succumbed to a 1-0 defeat away to Livingston. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Saturday’s defeat to Livingston means Dunfermline have failed to qualify for the knock-out stages of the Premier Sports Cup for the third consecutive year.

The Pars still have Cove Rangers to play to complete Group E but the shock loss to Forfar Athletic last Tuesday has proved extremely costly.

The hat-trick of failures comes after the Fifers successfully made it through the first stage five years in a row.

On all but one of those occasions they crashed out of the competition at the next round.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler (left) is confronted by Livingston opponent Scott Pittman.
Dunfermline lost 1-0 to Livingston in their Premier Sports Cup clash. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The exception being the unfortunate penalty-kicks loss to eventual winners St Johnstone in the quarter-finals in 2020/21.

But, with the cup group stages coming so early in the competitive action, does it tell us anything for the Championship campaign ahead?

Courier Sport has taken a look at Dunfermline’s league record when, in contrast to this year, they have enjoyed some success in the League Cup.

1. Season 2017/18

With Allan Johnston at the helm, the Pars impressively finished top of a Group B that included Hearts, who were third.

A 6-0 victory over Elgin City was followed by a goalless draw and penalty-kicks bonus point against East Fife.

After another big win, 5-1 against Peterhead, the Fifers secured a superb 2-2 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle thanks to goals from Joe Cardle and Declan McManus.

Joe Cardle battles for the ball during Dunfermline's defeat to Rangers in 2017.
Joe Cardle battles for the ball during Dunfermline’s defeat to Rangers in 2017. Image: SNS.

A 3-1 success in the penalty shoot-out ensured the East End Park men finished top with ten points.

Unfortunately, they were then drawn against Rangers in the second round and suffered a chastening 6-0 hammering at Ibrox.

League: Finished 4th in the Championship

2. Season 2018/19

Again Johnston steered Dunfermline to success in the group stages, coming top of Group D above Dundee with maximum points.

A 3-0 success against Peterhead set up the Pars for a 1-0 victory over Dundee at Dens Park thanks to a Jackson Longridge strike just two minutes in.

Hearts midfielder Olly Lee scores against Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
A goal from Hearts midfielder Olly Lee knocked Dunfermline out of the cup in 2018. Image: SNS.

A 7-1 thumping of Brechin City and a 3-1 win at home to Stirling Albion completed the league section.

This time, it was Hearts in the second round and Olly Lee’s solitary strike sent the Fifers out of the tournament.

League: Finished 7th in the Championship.

3. Season 2019/20

Again, Dunfermline finished top of their section, this time under manager Stevie Crawford.

A 3-2 win away to St Mirren kicked off the campaign, thanks to first-half goals from Ryan Dow, Andy Ryan and Thomas Beadling.

A 6-0 hammering of Albion Rovers followed before a surprise 1-0 defeat away to Edinburgh City.

The Dunfermline Athletic FC players celebrate Tom Beadling's equaliser against Celtic in 2019.
The Dunfermline players celebrate Tom Beadling’s equaliser against Celtic in 2019. Image: SNS.

The Fifers then clinched top spot when they eased to a 4-0 victory over East Kilbride.

Once more, the draw was unkind, however, and Celtic were the second round opponents.

But they pushed the eventual champions all the way with a Beadling strike cancelling out Mikey Johnston’s opener, only for James Forrest to win it for the Hoops in extra-time.

League: Finished 6th in the Championship.

4. Season 2020/21

With a maximum haul of points, Crawford again led Dunfermline to top spot in their group.

A 1-0 win away to Dumbarton kicked things off before a 2-0 victory over rivals Falkirk.

Then came a hugely impressive 3-0 success at Kilmarnock thanks to a goal from Euan Murray and a double from namesake Fraser.

Clyde were subsequently seen off 3-2 to send the Pars into the knock-out stages for the fourth successive season.

Dunfermline suffer penalty-kicks heartache against St Johnstone in 2020.
Dunfermline suffer penalty-kicks heartache against St Johnstone in 2020. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

A kinder draw saw them squeeze past Arbroath with a 3-1 win at Gayfield to set up a last-eight clash with St Johnstone.

Goalless after 90 minutes, Iain Wilson’s strike cancelled out Adam Rooney’s goal in extra-time. But it was the Perth outfit who prevailed 4-3 in the spot-kicks decider and went on to lift the cup.

League: Finished 4th in the Championship.

5. Season 2021/22

New boss Peter Grant showed promise by leading Dunfermline through Group H as runners-up behind St Mirren.

A 4-2 win away to Partick Thistle kicked off the new regime in promising fashion with goals from Nikolay Todorov (2), Aaron Comrie and Kyle Macdonald.

Following a 1-0 defeat away to St Mirren, the Pars then hammered Dumbarton 5-1 and Stenhousemuir 4-1.

A dejected Coll Donaldson at full-time after relegation was confirmed for Dunfermline.
Coll Donaldson sits disconsolately at full-time Dunfermline suffer relegation in 2022. Image: SNS.

For the second time in five years, Rangers were the opponents in the second round and on this occasion the Fifers suffered a 5-0 loss at Ibrox.

Worse was to come in the league as Grant was replaced by John Hughes in the November and relegation to League One followed.

League: Finished 9th in the Championship.

More from Football

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray during the cup defeat to Ross County.
Lewis Vaughan recovery timeline spelled out as Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray also hails…
The cameras will soon be at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone to get the football documentary treatment as Adam Webb era begins
Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United sell out entire home allocation for Dundee derby in 90 MINUTES
6
Dundee United celebrate against Ayr United. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Where Dundee United need to strengthen before big Premiership kick off
Brechin City's Glebe Park
LEE WILKIE: Dundee at Brechin is far from ideal and why Annan promise sterner…
Ryan McGowan finished his St Johnstone career on a high.
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan McGowan on St Johnstone highs and lows and how Perth club can…
Wieghorst
Dundee Hall of Fame star Morten Wieghorst takes on Denmark job as 'top coach'…
David Wotherspoon in action for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. against Livingston.
David Wotherspoon describes pressure of sparking Dunfermline attack as ex-Saints star admits Pars are…
Thumbs up: A soaked Brandon Forbes after his match-winning cameo for Dundee United
Brandon Forbes reveals Ross Graham role in wondergoal as Dundee United teen opens up…
Brian Irvine takes on Rangers for Dundee in a clash taking place at Tannadice.
Dundee at Brechin: What is Dee record at Glebe Park and when did they…