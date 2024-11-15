James McPake reacts to Dunfermline takeover progress as he updates latest Chris Kane injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake reacts to Dunfermline takeover progress as he updates latest Chris Kane injury

The Pars boss is being kept up to date on off-field discussions.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic FC manager James McPake.
Dunfermline boss James McPake. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

James McPake insists his full focus is on the pitch and Dunfermline’s bottom-of-the-table clash with Airdrie – as progress is made off the field with a potential takeover.

It is understood that a consortium based in the United States is in advanced dialogue with DAFC Fussball GmbH over their majority stake in the Pars.

If talks and legal work continue to advance, the prospective new owners could be in place before the end of the year.

With the Fifers currently sitting second-bottom in the Championship, there will inevitably be discussions over McPake’s position as manager once the fresh regime is in place.

Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook.
Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

However, the former Dundee boss, who is being kept up to date by chief executive and chairman David Cook and sporting director Thomas Meggle, is not being distracted by the boardroom events.

“We know the circumstances and the situation that’s on-going,” said McPake.

“I’m in constant dialogue. I speak to David [Cook] every day, mainly on the footballing side, and I still have conversations with Thomas [Meggle].

“That [the takeover] is above me. My job’s to try and get us converting those chances, and picking the team for a game on Saturday.

Airdrie

“My full focus is on Airdrie at home tomorrow.”

Dunfermline go into the game four points ahead of Airdrie, who have lost their last five consecutive league games and sit bottom with just five points from their opening 13 games.

It is a vitally important encounter for both clubs, with McPake desperate to see his side translate form and goalmouth opportunities into goals and victories.

However, despite the magnitude of the match, he is adamant he will not take any chances with star striker Chris Kane, who has missed the last two games following a head knock.

Chris Kane lies injured during the defeat to Partick Thistle.
Chris Kane was injured during Dunfermline’s recent defeat to Partick Thistle. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

“He’s back,” said McPake when asked about the former St Johnstone marksman. “He’s come through all the tests and he’s trained well.

“Unless something drastically goes wrong, then he’ll be available

“But we’ve had Sam Fisher and Chris Hamilton [suffer concussions] last season, and obviously the scare with Deniz Mehmet [collapsing] down at Ayr United.

“So, I don’t care how bad a run or the form is, or how important a game is, I’m never going to risk a player, particularly with a head injury.”

Conversation