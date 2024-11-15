James McPake reacts to Dunfermline takeover progress as he updates latest Chris Kane injury

James McPake insists his full focus is on the pitch and Dunfermline’s bottom-of-the-table clash with Airdrie – as progress is made off the field with a potential takeover.

It is understood that a consortium based in the United States is in advanced dialogue with DAFC Fussball GmbH over their majority stake in the Pars.

If talks and legal work continue to advance, the prospective new owners could be in place before the end of the year.

With the Fifers currently sitting second-bottom in the Championship, there will inevitably be discussions over McPake’s position as manager once the fresh regime is in place.

However, the former Dundee boss, who is being kept up to date by chief executive and chairman David Cook and sporting director Thomas Meggle, is not being distracted by the boardroom events.

“We know the circumstances and the situation that’s on-going,” said McPake.

“I’m in constant dialogue. I speak to David [Cook] every day, mainly on the footballing side, and I still have conversations with Thomas [Meggle].

“That [the takeover] is above me. My job’s to try and get us converting those chances, and picking the team for a game on Saturday.

“My full focus is on Airdrie at home tomorrow.”

Dunfermline go into the game four points ahead of Airdrie, who have lost their last five consecutive league games and sit bottom with just five points from their opening 13 games.

It is a vitally important encounter for both clubs, with McPake desperate to see his side translate form and goalmouth opportunities into goals and victories.

However, despite the magnitude of the match, he is adamant he will not take any chances with star striker Chris Kane, who has missed the last two games following a head knock.

“He’s back,” said McPake when asked about the former St Johnstone marksman. “He’s come through all the tests and he’s trained well.

“Unless something drastically goes wrong, then he’ll be available

“But we’ve had Sam Fisher and Chris Hamilton [suffer concussions] last season, and obviously the scare with Deniz Mehmet [collapsing] down at Ayr United.

“So, I don’t care how bad a run or the form is, or how important a game is, I’m never going to risk a player, particularly with a head injury.”