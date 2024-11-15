JIM SPENCE: Dundee miles behind United in terms of fan base – new Camperdown stadium might close gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee miles behind United in terms of fan base – new Camperdown stadium might close gap

There's a big gulf in match day attendances in the city.

An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.
By Jim Spence

Can Dundee’s new Camperdown stadium boost the size of their home support?

If the Dark Blues get the planning nod, it will offer them the chance to re-build their support base which, in recent times, has hovered frustratingly around the 4,500 to 5,000 mark.

There might be only a couple of hundred metres between Dens and Tannadice but neighbours United are currently miles ahead of their city rivals in attracting the crowds.

With just over 6,600 season-book holders, and walk up spectators often boosting that number to around the 8,000 mark, Jim Goodwin’s side are watched by many more home core fans than Tony Docherty’s side are pulling through the gates.

Historically, that wasn’t always the case but United have been top dogs attendance-wise for a long time now.

It started under Jim McLean and United’s glory years, and the tangerine side of the city has been steadily outstripping the dark blue half numerically ever since.

At present, United are by far the bigger draw with both the home core support being much larger and average attendances outgunning those at Dens.

United’s average attendance this season so far is the sixth highest in Scotland with 10,686 fans coming through the gates.

The Dundee United fans before a game against Hibs.
Dundee United fans have backed their team in big numbers. Image: SNS.

Dundee meantime, despite their great progress last season, are languishing far behind their rivals with an average of 6,492.

Four thousand fans fewer than their city rivals represents a big financial disparity and it leaves the Dens side as the ninth best supported outfit in the country, behind clubs like Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

However, when Dundee won promotion against Dumbarton under Paul Hartley, just 10 years ago, Dens was heaving, with almost 11,000 fans cramming in to witness the triumph.

Those missing supporters haven’t emigrated, so where have they gone?

Need to get ticket-pricing right

Whether through poor communication between board and fans, high ticket prices, yo-yo form, or all of those things together, Dundee have failed to build on a fan base which is potentially much bigger than they’re currently managing to tap into.

So might a new stadium attract back those missing Dundee fans who for whatever reason have stubbornly refused to turn out in bigger numbers, despite a Dundee side performing as well as its done in a long time?

If Camperdown goes ahead, the new state of the art facilities will offer families the prospect of watching football in comfortable, clean, modern surroundings, far removed from the tired out of date stadium that Dens has become.

Dens Park at the start of the season.
Dens Park. Image: SNS.

Fans will be able to gather and socialise long before the match and eat and drink in comfort in a much more convivial atmosphere.

If Dundee get their ticket-pricing and communications right, and crucially the team continue to do well, then there’s no reason that latent support base can’t be reinvigorated.

Whether they can close the substantial gap that United have opened up on them is a moot point, but there’s a market there of disaffected fans who are waiting to be won back.

The new stadium could be the catalyst for a Dark Blue fan revival, ensuring that the gap between Dundee and rivals United doesn’t become a yawning chasm.

