Neill Collins talks Raith Rovers contract renewals after ‘easy’ Scott Brown extension

Neill Collins wishes every contract negotiation was as straight-forward as the one with Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown.

Brown last week agreed a two-year extension tying him to the Stark’s Park club until 2027.

The midfielder’s previous agreement was due to expire next summer and Collins admits the prospect of Brown being able to speak to other clubs was a scenario ‘no-one wanted to test’.

Raith have a number of other deals running out at the end of the season. And in the case of Fankaty Dabo and Cody David also in January.

However, Collins does not expect other discussions to be as uncomplicated.

“It’s just an ongoing process,” Collins told Courier Sport of other possible contract renewals.

“The thought of losing Scott or letting other clubs talk to him in January was one that no-one wanted to test. So we’ve addressed that.

“Listen, I think players know if you play really well then we want you to be in the team and we want you here.

“Other clubs will want you as well, that’s just the nature of the beast.

“So we’ll be monitoring things. We’re constantly planning and monitoring and there are some things that you can do.

‘All on the same page’

“We were very fortunate that this was done really quickly. I think that says a lot about Scott, his agent and the club.

“We were all on the same page. And when everyone’s on the same page it’s easy. But it’s not always the case.”

Brown was sidelined with a calf injury when Collins was appointed successor to Ian Murray in September.

The new boss had to wait six games until he could get the former St Johnstone and Peterhead player into his starting line-up.

Now Brown is back up to full speed, Collins is fulsome in his praise for his captain.

“We’ve obviously had a couple of months in the job for myself and had a good opportunity to sit down and go through things,” he said of his squad assessment.

“I think our role, not just me, but [technical director] John Porter and the board, is to look and make sure we’re building this team.

“Broony [Brown] has been an integral part, obviously, before me coming in.

“I can quite clearly see he’s going to be an integral part for me.

“And I think it says a lot for the club that he sees what we’re all trying to do and wants to be part of it.”