PODCAST: Two jobs for Gordon Strachan doesn’t feel right and Dundee United could IMPROVE with Lawrence Shankland gone

Gordon Strachan is now in the unique position of having jobs with two different Premiership clubs – Dundee and Celtic.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss whether this is a conflict of interest.

Also on the agenda is Lawrence Shankland’s departure and the possibility of Dundee United improving without him, St Johnstone’s clash with Galatasaray and the weekend Premier Sports Cup last-16 ties.

Listen below at Podbean –

Or subscribe and listen at one of these links –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify