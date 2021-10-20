GEORGE CRAN: Dundee are a different animal with Charlie Adam and Leigh Griffiths fit and firing – the season starts now at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee are a different animal with Charlie Adam and Leigh Griffiths fit and firing – the season starts now at Dens Park

By George Cran
October 20 2021, 10.13am
Charlie Adam and Leigh Griffiths.
Dundee finally ended their desperate search for a victory in the Premiership.

Leigh Griffiths got his first goal.

And the Dark Blues even beat the team they never beat to do it.

At long last, the Dens men have something to shout about.

This week there’s no hard luck stories about deserving a result they never achieved.

There’s just a satisfaction at Dens Park over a job well done and a look ahead to the next game on the horizon.

Saturday’s trip to Hearts will be the 10th game of the league season.

Normally by this point you have an idea how the final table might pan out.

Not with this Dundee side, though.

There’s been plenty positive about the way they’ve gone about things. The only things that weren’t positive were the results.

So what was the difference this past weekend?

Adam dominant

They had skipper Charlie Adam roaring back to action and Griffiths looking sharper than he has up until now.

I guess it’s not rocket science when you combine the good play from earlier games with real quality.

And that’s what those two bring.

Last season when Adam returned from injuries he took a bit of time to shake off the rust.

Charlie Adam got the better of Scott Brown and Lewis Ferguson.

However, there was none of that on show against Aberdeen.

He seemed to relish every second of being back out on that pitch and was absolutely dominant in the first half.

Scott Brown and Lewis Ferguson couldn’t get near him.

Though he had no direct involvement in the two goals, the positive influence he has on the team was clear to see.

I’d go as far as to say that first-half display was Adam’s best performance for Dundee.

I’d even compare it to the play-off finals and lift it higher than the Stark’s Park semi-final where he tore Raith Rovers apart. He was that good.

That sort of performance bodes well for the big, big games to come.

Griffiths deadly

Quite clearly so does the return to goalscoring ways of Leigh Griffiths.

Lacking sharpness in touch and shot, there will have been worry in every Dee that Griffiths would never rediscover his old self.

Though Saturday wasn’t perfect, it was a hefty step forward in that regard.

He’s no targetman but the ball was sticking a lot more when it came to him in the first half.

Lee Griffiths celebrates

And, as soon as he got free in the second half, there was deadly steel in the finish with his right foot.

A bit rusty he may still be, that one-touch-and-finish showed the supreme goalscorer is still in there.

There remains work to do on fitness but Saturday was a clear sign he’s getting there.

And that makes very encouraging reading for Dundee.

They are still scratching around on six points near the bottom, don’t forget.

That’s a big problem to solve.

But they have two key men back fit who can come up with the answers in Griffiths and Adam.

 

