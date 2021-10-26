Dundee boss James McPake sends out warning to Dark Blues ahead of crunch Ross County clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee manager James McPake has urged his team to ignore Ross County’s position in the table as the Premiership’s bottom two sides go head-to-head at Dens Park tomorrow.

After picking up four points from their last two outings, McPake’s men have opened up a gap on bottom team County.

But he’s warned his players not to underestimate the Staggies as they aim to leave the Highland side adrift at the foot of the division.

“Ross County’s position is similar to ours a few weeks ago – doing well in games but coming away wondering how they’ve lost,” McPake said.

“From what I’ve seen, that’s happened a few times.

“We can’t look at their position or think about them being desperate for their first win of the season.

“We know that feeling, it was us a couple of weeks ago.

“They are coming here to win.

“Both teams are under pressure for a result.

“We can maybe catch teams above us while County can get back on our tails with a win.

“Other teams have really tough fixtures and that’s why we wanted back into this league.

“Every game is vitally important.

“It’s a game we are looking forward to. We’re back at home and we need to be of the levels we reached against Aberdeen and Hibs.

“If we do that, we have players who can hurt other teams.”

‘Rub of the green’

McPake feels his side are now starting to get the slice of good fortune that eluded them for the opening eight matches of the season.

Though he says Dundee deserved a point out of their trip to Hearts at the weekend, he admits they “got away with one” early in the second half.

“We hadn’t won any point away from home so that was the next one for us,” McPake added.

“We have had decent performances away from home but on Saturday we got the performance and a point.

“There weren’t many clear-cut chances, we got away with one when Mackay-Steven hits the post.

“Our players deserved that, though, because I don’t think they’ve got the rub of the green this season.”

Dundee have no new injury worries ahead of Wednesday night’s clash.