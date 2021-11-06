Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jordan Marshall: Dundee have to be at best to beat Kyogo-inspired Celtic

By Neil Robertson
November 6 2021, 8.15am
Jordan Marshall had a day to forget for Dundee the last time they faced Celtic.

The Hoops ran riot at Parkhead in August, hitting the Dark Blues for six with Kyogo Furuhashi netting a hat-trick.

Defender Marshall’s misery was compelled when he was shown a red card in the 89th minute.

Three months on Marshall insists Dundee will be a much tougher proposition when they face Celtic at Dens on Sunday.

But with Celtic securing a 3-2 Europa League win over Ferencvaros on Thursday, Marshall is well aware Dark Blues will have to be at their best to beat Ange Postecoglou’s side.

“I saw their goals and it was a big victory for them,” said Marshall, 25.

“They seem to be building momentum and when they click, they are hard to stop.

“It was going to take time under their new manager but they seem to be finding more consistency and they always have that real quality.”

Furuhashi was on the scoresheet once again against Ferencvaros.

And Marshall admitted he is the sort of attacker who causes defenders problems for the entire 90 minutes.

“We didn’t really know that much about him but his movement that day at Celtic Park was unbelievable,” added Marshall.

“I have seen him since in other games and he is doing it most weeks. He is a really good player.

“We didn’t really know that much about him but the coaching staff have prepared videos warning us about his movement and stuff.

“We know we have to be on our A-game playing against him as he is different class.

“When you play the Old Firm people describe it as a free hit but I don’t think it is.

“You need to pick up points in every game especially with the position we are in.”

Jordan Marshall: We’ll miss Cillian Sheridan’s presence

Dundee secured a morale-boosting win over St Mirren in Paisley last week.

But the game was overshadowed by a season-ending Achilles injury to striker Cillian Sheridan.

Marshall said: “Cillian was working hard, running the channels and putting in a great shift.

“He had a good game but got that bad injury. We just wish him well and hope he recovers quickly.

“It was a massive three points for us though and I think we showed a lot of character.

“We went to a tough place in St Mirren and also picked up a clean sheet.

“Apart from the Ross County game, our performances at home have been really good.

“We probably shouldn’t have lost against Rangers at Dens as we missed a penalty.

“So we will be hoping to take that home form and make this a tough place for Celtic to come to on Sunday.”

