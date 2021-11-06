Jordan Marshall: Dundee have to be at best to beat Kyogo-inspired Celtic

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jordan Marshall had a day to forget for Dundee the last time they faced Celtic.

The Hoops ran riot at Parkhead in August, hitting the Dark Blues for six with Kyogo Furuhashi netting a hat-trick.

Defender Marshall’s misery was compelled when he was shown a red card in the 89th minute.

Three months on Marshall insists Dundee will be a much tougher proposition when they face Celtic at Dens on Sunday.

But with Celtic securing a 3-2 Europa League win over Ferencvaros on Thursday, Marshall is well aware Dark Blues will have to be at their best to beat Ange Postecoglou’s side.

“I saw their goals and it was a big victory for them,” said Marshall, 25.

“They seem to be building momentum and when they click, they are hard to stop.

“It was going to take time under their new manager but they seem to be finding more consistency and they always have that real quality.”

Furuhashi was on the scoresheet once again against Ferencvaros.

And Marshall admitted he is the sort of attacker who causes defenders problems for the entire 90 minutes.

“We didn’t really know that much about him but his movement that day at Celtic Park was unbelievable,” added Marshall.

✅Three goals for Kyogo Furuhashi

✅Three assists for Ryan Christie

✅Three points for Celtic Highlights as Ange Postecoglou's side thrash Dundee 6-0 in front of 24,500 fans at Parkhead. What did you make of the game?👇 pic.twitter.com/Y9PBp7gpZO — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 8, 2021

“I have seen him since in other games and he is doing it most weeks. He is a really good player.

“We didn’t really know that much about him but the coaching staff have prepared videos warning us about his movement and stuff.

“We know we have to be on our A-game playing against him as he is different class.

“When you play the Old Firm people describe it as a free hit but I don’t think it is.

“You need to pick up points in every game especially with the position we are in.”

Jordan Marshall: We’ll miss Cillian Sheridan’s presence

Dundee secured a morale-boosting win over St Mirren in Paisley last week.

But the game was overshadowed by a season-ending Achilles injury to striker Cillian Sheridan.

Marshall said: “Cillian was working hard, running the channels and putting in a great shift.

“He had a good game but got that bad injury. We just wish him well and hope he recovers quickly.

“It was a massive three points for us though and I think we showed a lot of character.

“We went to a tough place in St Mirren and also picked up a clean sheet.

“Apart from the Ross County game, our performances at home have been really good.

“We probably shouldn’t have lost against Rangers at Dens as we missed a penalty.

“So we will be hoping to take that home form and make this a tough place for Celtic to come to on Sunday.”