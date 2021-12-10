Dundee star Jordan McGhee set for return as James McPake gives update on Lee Ashcroft and Max Anderson

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee have been given a “massive boost” with the return to full fitness of midfield man Jordan McGhee.

The versatile 25-year-old took the chance to sort a troublesome knee injury during the last international break.

That meant surgery and recovery but, now after missing just three games, McGhee is expected to be part of the matchday squad at Ross County this weekend.

McGhee played a major role in promotion last season but his form this term has been hampered by the knee problem.

Playing with real pain

Now that has been sorted, manager James McPake is expecting to see McGhee back in full flight for the Dark Blues.

“McGhee is looking really good,” the Dens boss said.

“He has been playing through injury and credit to him for that but he’s looking like the Jordan McGhee we all know.

“Jordan was playing with real pain. The data was showing he wasn’t hitting the speeds and distances he usually would. He wasn’t happy with his form either.

“But he didn’t want to come out of the team. He’s that strong-minded he wants to play all the time but we had to make the decision and pull him out.

“People don’t realise that when they are watching.

“I’ve done it myself and regretted playing with an injury.

“But you are judged on performances and when performances are bad…”

‘He’ll not shirk anything’

He added: “Jordan was taking anti-inflammatories, painkillers and not training until a Friday.

“Then he would go out and give everything he had.

“But then people are saying he doesn’t look the same player. Of course he won’t.

“He’s been different class since he came into the club.

“He’ll not shirk anything, he’ll play wherever you ask him to.

“Even the game against Celtic, I asked him to go on the bench just in case we needed him. Somebody got a knock and we had to put him on.

“That’s him to a tee but you could see he wasn’t himself.

“Jordan is now looking like the Jordan we remember and that is a massive boost for us.”

Ashcroft and Anderson

Meanwhile, Lee Ashcroft’s surgery on Tuesday was a success. The central defender suffered a bad hamstring injury against Motherwell last month.

His recovery, though, will take around 12 weeks.

On the positive front, midfielder Max Anderson will also be back available for Dundee this weekend after missing out at Ibrox last week.

A thigh strain kept him out against Rangers.