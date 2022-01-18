Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Not the time to panic at Dundee – yet!

By Lee Wilkie
January 18 2022, 8.30am Updated: January 18 2022, 10.08am
Lee Wilkie reckons it's not time to panic at Dundee yet
Columnist Lee Wilkie and Dundee manager James McPake.

Dundee would have liked to have new faces to show off tonight at Livingston.

Everyone would.

But I don’t think it’s the end of the world that they haven’t got deals over the line.

To me, their squad is still a strong one.

And it’s stronger now than at the start of the transfer window with the likes of
Charlie Adam and Shaun Byrne returning from injury and players back from loan.

Charlie Adam is set to return from injury.

In an ideal world, they would have new faces in that could lift the rest of the team
and add quality.

But it’s more important to ensure you get the right players in rather than just getting
signings in for the sake of making signings.

I’m not too concerned.

That might change after tonight’s result!

But I don’t think it is the time to get carried away, there’s still about two weeks
to go before the window shuts.

That’s a long time in football.

Hibs players Scott Allan and Christian Doidge (right) are wanted by Dundee.

The players they have been looking at – Scott Allan, Christian Doidge, Sam
Cosgrove – are all very good players.

Signing that quality isn’t easy.

If we have to wait and wait but they get someone of that ilk through the door, the wait
will have been worth it.

I’m also interested to see how the last couple of weeks has affected Leigh Griffiths.

I still think there’s a chance for him to recover his old self.

 

Frustrated Dundee boss James McPake says Covid is making January window tougher than ever

