LEE WILKIE: Not the time to panic at Dundee – yet!

Dundee would have liked to have new faces to show off tonight at Livingston.

Everyone would.

But I don’t think it’s the end of the world that they haven’t got deals over the line.

To me, their squad is still a strong one.

And it’s stronger now than at the start of the transfer window with the likes of

Charlie Adam and Shaun Byrne returning from injury and players back from loan.

In an ideal world, they would have new faces in that could lift the rest of the team

and add quality.

But it’s more important to ensure you get the right players in rather than just getting

signings in for the sake of making signings.

I’m not too concerned.

That might change after tonight’s result!

But I don’t think it is the time to get carried away, there’s still about two weeks

to go before the window shuts.

That’s a long time in football.

The players they have been looking at – Scott Allan, Christian Doidge, Sam

Cosgrove – are all very good players.

Signing that quality isn’t easy.

If we have to wait and wait but they get someone of that ilk through the door, the wait

will have been worth it.

I’m also interested to see how the last couple of weeks has affected Leigh Griffiths.

I still think there’s a chance for him to recover his old self.