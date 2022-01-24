Jason Cummings targets ‘instant impact’ Down Under after Dundee exit as Central Coast Mariners fight off ‘numerous clubs’ to land striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Jason Cummings targets ‘instant impact’ Down Under after Dundee exit as Central Coast Mariners fight off ‘numerous clubs’ to land striker

By George Cran
January 24 2022, 8.45am Updated: January 24 2022, 2.42pm
Jason Cummings has left Dundee to join Central Coast Mariners.
Jason Cummings has left Dundee to join Central Coast Mariners.

Former Dundee striker Jason Cummings plans on making an “instant impact” in Australia after sealing his move to Central Coast Mariners.

The 26-year-old left Dens Park over the weekend to jet Down Under and is ready to go straight into training with his new club.

The A-League side also fought off interest from “numerous clubs” to land the Scotland international says coach Nick Montgomery, including Northern Irish champions Linfield.

After a 3-1 defeat to Melbourne City yesterday, Mariners sit sixth in the Australian top division after six matches.

And Montgomery hopes Cummings can realise his potential by getting the goals to fire his new club up the table after signing the striker on an 18-month deal.

He said: “As always, we did our due diligence and spoke to numerous people who know Jason personally.

“The feedback was that he is a very talented player who has not reached his undoubted potential, but a fresh start here in the right environment can be the making of him.

“We fought off interest from numerous clubs vying for his services and after speaking with Jason many times via zoom and on the phone, I am in no doubt he will be a massive asset to the club.

“At 26 he is a great age coming into his prime and his goal scoring record speaks for itself.”

‘Only a matter of time’

Cummings leaves Dundee as the club’s top scorer this season with six goals, despite not starting a match since late October.

However, a high-profile breach of discipline at the Open Goal Live event in Glasgow in December meant a departure in January was likely.

Now he’s looking forward to a fresh start in a new country and, despite his fondness of playing the Joker, says he has no intention of taking his new chance lightly in New South Wales.

Jason Cummings posts farewell message to Dundee fans on Instagram.

Cummings said: “I am really excited to further develop my football here in Australia.

“I have only been here a couple of hours and really looking forward to getting straight into training with my new team mates.

“I am not taking this opportunity lightly and want to reward the Central Coast Mariners.

“Being an Australian citizen, I knew it was only a matter of time until I came out here and I am ready to make an instant impact and show people what I can do.”

 

