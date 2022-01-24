Jason Cummings targets ‘instant impact’ Down Under after Dundee exit as Central Coast Mariners fight off ‘numerous clubs’ to land striker

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee striker Jason Cummings plans on making an “instant impact” in Australia after sealing his move to Central Coast Mariners.

The 26-year-old left Dens Park over the weekend to jet Down Under and is ready to go straight into training with his new club.

The A-League side also fought off interest from “numerous clubs” to land the Scotland international says coach Nick Montgomery, including Northern Irish champions Linfield.

After a 3-1 defeat to Melbourne City yesterday, Mariners sit sixth in the Australian top division after six matches.

And Montgomery hopes Cummings can realise his potential by getting the goals to fire his new club up the table after signing the striker on an 18-month deal.

He said: “As always, we did our due diligence and spoke to numerous people who know Jason personally.

“The feedback was that he is a very talented player who has not reached his undoubted potential, but a fresh start here in the right environment can be the making of him.

“We fought off interest from numerous clubs vying for his services and after speaking with Jason many times via zoom and on the phone, I am in no doubt he will be a massive asset to the club.

“At 26 he is a great age coming into his prime and his goal scoring record speaks for itself.”

‘Only a matter of time’

Cummings leaves Dundee as the club’s top scorer this season with six goals, despite not starting a match since late October.

However, a high-profile breach of discipline at the Open Goal Live event in Glasgow in December meant a departure in January was likely.

Now he’s looking forward to a fresh start in a new country and, despite his fondness of playing the Joker, says he has no intention of taking his new chance lightly in New South Wales.

Cummings said: “I am really excited to further develop my football here in Australia.

“I have only been here a couple of hours and really looking forward to getting straight into training with my new team mates.

“I am not taking this opportunity lightly and want to reward the Central Coast Mariners.

“Being an Australian citizen, I knew it was only a matter of time until I came out here and I am ready to make an instant impact and show people what I can do.”