Dundee face race against the clock to get loan deal for Bournemouth defender over the line

By George Cran
January 31 2022, 11.33pm Updated: February 1 2022, 12.42am
Zeno Ibsen Rossi in action for Kilmarnock last season.
Dundee’s search for central defensive reinforcements has seen them move for former Kilmarnock man Zeno Ibsen Rossi.

Now it is a race against the clock to get the paperwork done in time after a loan deal was agreed for the 6ft 4in Bournemouth defender.

Rossi played 14 times in the Premiership for Killie last season but couldn’t prevent their relegation at the hands of the Dark Blues.

He featured in both legs of the play-off with Dundee coming out on top 2-1 on both occasions.

Kilmarnock’s Zeno Ibsen Rossi takes on Dundee in the play-offs.

Since then Rossi returned to parent club Bournemouth and has featured seven times this season.

He started four matches in a row for the Cherries at the start of the season but has fallen out of favour since.

Hearts were credited with an interest in him as a replacement for John Souttar, had his move to Rangers gone through.

But it looks like Dens Park is the next destination for Englishman Rossi, should the paperwork get through in time.

 

Dundee bid for Hibs centre-back Darren McGregor knocked back as hopes of a deal for Ricki Lamie fade

