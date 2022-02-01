Dundee face anxious wait to see if loan deal for Bournemouth defender Zeno Ibsen Rossi can go through

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee face an anxious wait to find out if their loan deal for Zeno Ibsen Rossi can go through.

The Dark Blues launched a last-gasp effort to bring the 6ft 4in Bournemouth defender to Dens Park for the remainder of the season.

And they faced a race against time to get all the necessary paperwork over the line in time.

It’s understood Dundee did get their part of the deal submitted before the deadline.

However, some paperwork from the English Championship side didn’t arrive until after midnight.

That means they will have to wait until Tuesday to find out from the SPFL if the deal is a viable one – and whether former Kilmarnock man Rossi can join up with Dundee to aid their Premiership survival bid.