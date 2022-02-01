Dundee face anxious wait to see if loan deal for Bournemouth defender Zeno Ibsen Rossi can go through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee face anxious wait to see if loan deal for Bournemouth defender Zeno Ibsen Rossi can go through

By George Cran
February 1 2022, 12.36am Updated: February 1 2022, 12.45am
Zeno Ibsen Rossi in action for Kilmarnock last season.
Zeno Ibsen Rossi in action for Kilmarnock last season.

Dundee face an anxious wait to find out if their loan deal for Zeno Ibsen Rossi can go through.

The Dark Blues launched a last-gasp effort to bring the 6ft 4in Bournemouth defender to Dens Park for the remainder of the season.

And they faced a race against time to get all the necessary paperwork over the line in time.

Kilmarnock’s Zeno Ibsen Rossi takes on Dundee in the play-offs last season.

It’s understood Dundee did get their part of the deal submitted before the deadline.

However, some paperwork from the English Championship side didn’t arrive until after midnight.

That means they will have to wait until Tuesday to find out from the SPFL if the deal is a viable one – and whether former Kilmarnock man Rossi can join up with Dundee to aid their Premiership survival bid.

Dundee new boy Zak Rudden relishing prospect of a derby debut says boss James McPake

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier