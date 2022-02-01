Dundee v St Mirren: Dee face 6 games in 23 days as new date for Storm Malik-hit clash revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s clash with St Mirren has been rearranged after it was called off due to Storm Malik.

The game was due to take place on Saturday, but with winds of nearly 90mph battering the City of Discovery officials has little option but to call it off.

It would have been the Dark Blues first home game of 2022 following the winter break.

The Dens Park fixture will now take place on Wednesday February 23 with a 7.45pm kick off.

The new date for the game now means that James McPake’s side have six games in the space of 23 days, the first of which is the Dundee derby tonight.

They then host Ross County at the weekend before three away trips to Hearts, Peterhead and then Celtic.