Dundee boss James McPake refusing to give up on Alex Jakubiak at Dens Park despite injury nightmare

Dundee boss James McPake insists there is still a bright future at Dens Park for forward Alex Jakubiak.

The 25-year-old has struggled with injury after injury since signing for the Dark Blues 18 months ago.

And when news broke that he was to join Partick Thistle on loan for the final six months of his contract, it appeared his time with the club was over.

However, boss McPake isn’t willing to give up on Jakubiak being a success at Dens Park just yet.

Before heading to Firhill, the former Scotland U/19 international was handed a one-year extension to see him return in the summer.

And the Dens Park gaffer is very much looking forward to seeing Jakubiak and new signing Zak Rudden appear together in a Dundee team next term.

“We signed Alex with a lot of hope that he could do well. He’s shown that in glimpses,” said McPake.

“He’s been very unfortunate with injuries.

“Hopefully, he can get the game time with Partick and then can come back and help us.

“Then in the summer we’ll have Rudden and Jakubiak in pre-season as part of our forward line.

“He’s still young as well so it will do him good going out and getting games.

“Hopefully, he comes back with minutes under his belt, refreshed and ready to go.”

Jakubiak made his Jags debut off the bench in Thistle’s 1-0 win over Ayr United on Tuesday.

Ian McCall’s side host the Championship’s bottom side Queen of the South this Saturday.