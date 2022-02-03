Dundee boss James McPake refusing to give up on Alex Jakubiak at Dens Park despite injury nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss James McPake refusing to give up on Alex Jakubiak at Dens Park despite injury nightmare

By George Cran
February 3 2022, 12.00pm Updated: February 3 2022, 3.04pm
Alex Jakubiak celebrates scoring in the opening game of this season, his first Dundee goal.
Alex Jakubiak celebrates scoring in the opening game of this season, his first Dundee goal.

Dundee boss James McPake insists there is still a bright future at Dens Park for forward Alex Jakubiak.

The 25-year-old has struggled with injury after injury since signing for the Dark Blues 18 months ago.

And when news broke that he was to join Partick Thistle on loan for the final six months of his contract, it appeared his time with the club was over.

However, boss McPake isn’t willing to give up on Jakubiak being a success at Dens Park just yet.

Alex Jakubiak finds the net against Brora Rangers.

Before heading to Firhill, the former Scotland U/19 international was handed a one-year extension to see him return in the summer.

And the Dens Park gaffer is very much looking forward to seeing Jakubiak and new signing Zak Rudden appear together in a Dundee team next term.

“We signed Alex with a lot of hope that he could do well. He’s shown that in glimpses,” said McPake.

“He’s been very unfortunate with injuries.

“Hopefully, he can get the game time with Partick and then can come back and help us.

“Then in the summer we’ll have Rudden and Jakubiak in pre-season as part of our forward line.

“He’s still young as well so it will do him good going out and getting games.

“Hopefully, he comes back with minutes under his belt, refreshed and ready to go.”

Jakubiak made his Jags debut off the bench in Thistle’s 1-0 win over Ayr United on Tuesday.

Ian McCall’s side host the Championship’s bottom side Queen of the South this Saturday.

 

Dundee new boy Zak Rudden 100% sure Dens Park switch will be a success as he looks to repay the persistence of manager James McPake

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]