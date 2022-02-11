Dundee match-winner Danny Mullen talks belief, his partnership with Zak Rudden and why he’s claiming two goals in the victory over Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Danny Mullen hopes the much-needed victory on the road at high-flying Hearts is a sign of Dundee’s luck changing.

The Dark Blues went into the contest at Tynecastle on the back of a poor defeat to Ross County that stretched their winless run to nine Premiership matches.

And any Dee would be forgiven for having low expectations for their side heading to face a side homing in a third-place finish.

But good play and good fortune combined to give Dundee the kind of three points that could reinvigorate their season.

Positive signs

Mullen played a major role in both goals, seeing his cross bundle in off Jambos defender Toby Sibbick for the equaliser before he pounced late on to grab the winner.

Though he’s unlikely to get it, the 26-year-old is claiming credit for the first one.

“I’m arguing if he doesn’t block it it’s going to go in at the back post!” Mullen joked.

“I just heard someone shout at the back post and tried to cut it across, thankfully it ended up in the net.

“We haven’t had much luck like that this season so, hopefully, that’s the start of the rub of the green coming for us.

“Hearts are a top side and to go there and show that performance across 90 minutes is a positive sign.”

Zak Rudden partnership

Mullen was also partnered with new signing Zak Rudden for the first time as manager James McPake changed tactic.

Rudden found the net for his first Dundee goal at the weekend while Mullen’s winner in midweek was his fourth of the season.

“It was good, we troubled the defence from start to finish,” Mullen said.

“I would go short and Zak in behind, then the other way about, at times their defence didn’t know how to deal with it.

“To go to Tynecastle and do that is a good sign.”

‘The win gives us a lift’

Dundee face a Scottish Cup trip to League One Peterhead next on Monday evening before a difficult next league fixture at leaders Celtic.

But Mullen has called on his team-mates to use the midweek victory as a springboard for a strong end to the season that can see them escape the drop.

“It was a good feeling, the first in a long time and the boys enjoyed it,” Mullen added.

“The win gives us a lift but we can only take one game at a time. Hopefully, we can go on a run now and take confidence from Wednesday.

“Games in the past we’ve showed up for a half here and there but on Wednesday it was the full game.

“Even though we went behind, we had the belief the full way through the game we could get something.

“In the first half we had been creating chances and normally at places like Tynecastle they come few and far between.

“But we created a good few, they are a good side and created some chances too, but on Wednesday I felt we managed the game well.

“And we took our chances.”