Dundee’s Ryan Sweeney on the return of central defensive partner Lee Ashcroft and the need for wins at Dens Park

Dundee need to start putting three points on the board rather than just one says defender Ryan Sweeney as they battle the drop.

But having Lee Ashcroft back fit to join him at centre-back is a major boost to their survival hopes.

That’s after Ashcroft made his return from three months on the sidelines after a nasty hamstring injury required surgery.

He played the final 10 minutes in Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Hibs at Dens Park.

And Sweeney says he’s been a huge miss for the Dark Blues.

“If you lose Ashy for that length of time then it would be a blow to any side,” Sweeney said.

“He was brilliant until his injury and it was great to see him back out there.

“He got 15 minutes and it was good to see him back out there.”

‘Need to start winning’

That point saw Dundee remain in bottom place in the Premiership but clawed back one point on St Johnstone in 11th.

Despite missing the chance to overtake their Tayside rivals against 10-man Hibs, Sweeney insists it is a step forward for the team, though time is running out this season.

“We need to start winning games as well,” he added.

“The main aim was not to get beat and to keep a clean sheet.

“It is definitely a point in the right direction I think.

“I thought our shape was good and they didn’t really trouble us an awful lot, although they are a very good footballing side.

“They went down to 10 men and we just couldn’t find a way through which was disappointing.

“It is a point on the board and something to build on.

“We spoke about how disappointed and let down we were after Saturday.

“We have had certain games this season where we have let ourselves down, as a group.

“Wednesday was us showing a bit of fight, which needs to be there in every game.

“We don’t want to be coming out every eight or nine games and having a bad result like that.

“We need to be finding some consistency now for the rest of the season.”