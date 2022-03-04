Dundee’s Ryan Sweeney on the return of central defensive partner Lee Ashcroft and the need for wins at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s Ryan Sweeney on the return of central defensive partner Lee Ashcroft and the need for wins at Dens Park

By George Cran
March 4 2022, 8.00am Updated: March 4 2022, 12.23pm
Dundee's Ryan Sweeney takes it to Hibs.
Dundee's Ryan Sweeney takes it to Hibs.

Dundee need to start putting three points on the board rather than just one says defender Ryan Sweeney as they battle the drop.

But having Lee Ashcroft back fit to join him at centre-back is a major boost to their survival hopes.

That’s after Ashcroft made his return from three months on the sidelines after a nasty hamstring injury required surgery.

He played the final 10 minutes in Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Hibs at Dens Park.

And Sweeney says he’s been a huge miss for the Dark Blues.

“If you lose Ashy for that length of time then it would be a blow to any side,” Sweeney said.

Lee Ashcroft made his Dundee return on Wednesday.
Lee Ashcroft made his Dundee return on Wednesday.

“He was brilliant until his injury and it was great to see him back out there.

“He got 15 minutes and it was good to see him back out there.”

‘Need to start winning’

That point saw Dundee remain in bottom place in the Premiership but clawed back one point on St Johnstone in 11th.

Despite missing the chance to overtake their Tayside rivals against 10-man Hibs, Sweeney insists it is a step forward for the team, though time is running out this season.

“We need to start winning games as well,” he added.

“The main aim was not to get beat and to keep a clean sheet.

“It is definitely a point in the right direction I think.

“I thought our shape was good and they didn’t really trouble us an awful lot, although they are a very good footballing side.

“They went down to 10 men and we just couldn’t find a way through which was disappointing.

“It is a point on the board and something to build on.

“We spoke about how disappointed and let down we were after Saturday.

Sweeney in action against Hibs.
Sweeney in action against Hibs.

“We have had certain games this season where we have let ourselves down, as a group.

“Wednesday was us showing a bit of fight, which needs to be there in every game.

“We don’t want to be coming out every eight or nine games and having a bad result like that.

“We need to be finding some consistency now for the rest of the season.”

 

