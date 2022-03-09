Cammy Kerr reveals Craig Beattie pep talk inspired his own words of encouragement for young Dundee keeper Harry Sharp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cammy Kerr reveals Craig Beattie pep talk inspired his own words of encouragement for young Dundee keeper Harry Sharp

By Scott Lorimer
March 9 2022, 8.00am
Cammy Kerr has revealed some words of wisdom he gave to Harry Sharp, inspired by his own pep talk from Craig Beattie.

Cammy Kerr has revealed the words of encouragement he gave to young Dundee keeper Harry Sharp, recalling a pep talk by veteran Craig Beattie prior to his own debut.

The 20-year-old stopper was thrust into the limelight against Motherwell after Covid and injuries ravaged the squad, leaving the side without a senior goalkeeper.

But having not played a single minute for the Dark Blues before Saturday, Sharp looks set for another 90 minutes against St Mirren on Wednesday night.

Words of advice

Kerr, who has risen through the ranks and is now one of the senior Dens players, took it upon himself to give the rookie keeper some sage words.

Dundee’s Harry Sharp on his debut against Motherwell.

The right-back said a similar chat given to him before his own debut in the 13/14 season helped get over his nerves.

“I went up to [Harry] and said he deserves to be where he is,” he said.

“I remember my debut for Dundee and I was very nervous.

“On the Friday, I was just about to walk out of Dens and Craig Beattie stopped me.

“He told me ‘You deserve to be here, puff your chest out and be brave’.

“That stuck with me.

Cammy Kerr revealed a pep talk from Craig Beattie before his debut has stuck with him.

“I didn’t say the exact same thing to Harry, but I told him how far he’s come in the last 18 months, to now be training with the first team every day.

“I said to go and enjoy it. He was great.”

Covid blow is opportunity for others

The Dark Blues injury and Covid troubles do not look likely to ease off in time for Wednesday’s clash with St Mirren.

Kerr says his side cannot feel sorry for themselves. Instead, he believes it is an opportunity for other fringe players to stake a claim for a regular place.

“You can sit and make excuses or you can get on with it,” he said.

“We’ve got plenty of people in the squad.

“We’ve got younger lads and people like McDaid who haven’t played in a while.

“So it’s an opportunity for people and it’s up to them whether they’ve got the right mentality to come in and do well, exactly what Deccy [McDaid] did on Saturday.

“We’ve not had the season we wanted, in terms of where we are in the league.

“The group of boys are still so focused on trying to get into the situation that we’re in.

“Every day you see it in training so hopefully we can bring that in to the next few games.”

