Danny Mullen coy on contract talks as Dundee striker insists James Tavernier ‘played for’ Rangers penalty

Danny Mullen insists securing Premiership survival is his sole priority as his Dundee contract ticks down towards the summer.

Courier Sport revealed earlier this month that Mullen had turned down an extended deal with the Dark Blues.

The 27-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the current campaign and, while the Dee are desperate to keep him, he is able to hold talks with any interested parties.

However, Mullen was reluctant to discuss his future in the aftermath of Dundee’s 3-0 defeat against Rangers on Sunday, emphasising that succumbing to such distractions could be disastrous to their bid to beat the drop.

“We are sitting bottom of the league just now,” said Mullen.

“All focus is on that.

“When we take our eyes off that, then that’s when things can start to go wrong.”

‘We have to hurt them’

Plenty is already going wrong from a Dundee perspective; without a win in six and with one goal in their last five matches.

There is also a feeling that the 50/50s are going against them, with Mullen left to rue the penalty award which allowed Rangers to race into a 2-0 lead at Dens.

Ryan Sweeney was adjudged to have felled James Tavernier in the box by referee Steven McLean. The Ibrox captain did the honours from 12 yards.

That strike was sandwiched between efforts by Connor Goldson and Fashion Sakala.

“I think he [Tavernier] has run into him and fallen,” said Mullen.

“I don’t think he was getting to the ball at the other end. He played for it and he has got it. It is harsh but these things happen.

“It is tough when things don’t go for you but our attitude is we need to work for the rub of the green.

“We still have a lot of games in the league and we can look forward to that and pushing on.”

However, life doesn’t get any easier when Premiership action resumes.

Rangers are the visitors to Dens Park again next Sunday, albeit they will be returning from a testing trip to Belgrade for their Europa League second leg against Red Star.

“We will analyse where we went wrong and the goals we lost,” added Mullen. “We have to hurt them more next Sunday.

“I felt we got into some good positions but we didn’t capitalise on them. We will work and see where we can do better.”

Mark McGhee return

The upcoming encounter against Rangers will also represent Mark McGhee’s first time on the touchline after serving the final match of his six-game ban from home, having tested positive for Covid.

Mullen added: “It is always good when the manager is on the sideline. He can get his opinion on quicker and what he wants done a lot faster. He has been missed and hopefully we can take something from the next game.”