Dundee will miss ‘monster’ centre-back Lee Ashcroft hugely admits Dens defender ahead of Rangers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee will miss ‘monster’ centre-back Lee Ashcroft hugely admits Dens defender ahead of Rangers clash

By George Cran
March 20 2022, 8.00am
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft goes down injured against Rangers.
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft goes down injured against Rangers.

Dundee left-back Jordan Marshall can sympathise with team-mate Lee Ashcroft and his injury woes.

No stranger to a hamstring injury, Marshall admits it is a huge blow for the Dark Blues to lose their “monster” centre-back for the remainder of the season.

Making just his second start since requiring surgery in December, Ashcroft pulled up in last week’s 3-0 cup defeat to Rangers.

And ahead of today’s repeat fixture in the Premiership, Dens boss Mark McGhee confirmed confirmed the worst fears for Ashcroft’s injury had been realised with surgery a possibility once more.

Jordan Marshall of Dundee hits a pass as Joel Nouble of Livingston tries to close him down.

Full-back Marshall says it will be a big miss during Dundee’s fight against relegation.

“He’s a massive part of this team and last year played a massive part in getting us promoted,” said Marshall.

“He’s been a big miss in the back four. He heads everything, he’s a monster.

“I feel for him because I know what that’s like to break down with injuries after not feeling anything at all.

“He’ll be a real miss.

“Hopefully, he does his rehab well and comes back flying.”

Others have to step up

Marshall added: “We have good depth at centre-half, to be fair. We have Liam Fontaine to come back, he’s got a wealth of experience and is good to play with.

Dundee’s Liam Fontaine.

“Zeno Ibsen Rossi and Ryan Sweeney are younger lads but equally as good.

“We’ll have to fill that gap left by Lee.”

‘In their faces’

Marshall pulled no punches in his assessment of last week’s performance against Rangers.

And he’s in no doubt much better is required to come away with something from today’s lunchtime clash.

“We were quite poor on Sunday, to be fair. We showed them a bit too much respect,” the left-back said.

“If you give players like that too much respect then they will take advantage and that’s what they did.

“We are going into the game with a new gameplan and new tactics and that, hopefully, brings a much better performance.

“We need to be more aggressive. We stood off them a bit so we need to get in their faces a bit more and be horrible to play against.

“We did that earlier in the season so we need to take the positives from that (1-0 defeat in September) and bring it into Sunday.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]