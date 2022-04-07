Dundee boss Mark McGhee told players ‘we’re not going to win very many games’ on his Dens Park arrival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Mark McGhee told players ‘we’re not going to win very many games’ on his Dens Park arrival

By George Cran
April 7 2022, 1.25pm Updated: April 7 2022, 3.15pm
Dundee boss Mark McGhee in the dugout against Aberdeen.
When he arrived at Dens Park, Dundee boss Mark McGhee told his players they wouldn’t win many games this season.

The Dark Blues have recorded three draws in their seven league matches under the former Aberdeen gaffer and have fallen six points adrift at the foot of the table.

And he admits he warned the Dens Park squad there would be a lot of Saturday nights where they’d be going home disappointed.

McGhee says it has been his job to keep spirits up despite poor results.

“The most important thing for me, and I think it’s one of the reasons I was brought here, it’s not just about playing on the pitch and tactics, but how you react,” he told Sky Sports News.

Dundee drew 2-2 with Aberdeen last weekend.

“And that’s the most important thing that I’ve kept driving home to the players.”

McGhee added: “I said to them on the first day, look we’re not going to win very many games, so we are going to be going home on a lot of Saturday nights disappointed.

“So for instance, we played Livingston here and lost badly.

“But we came out against Hibs in the next game still positive, still on the front foot.

“And that’s probably been the most important thing during this time is to keep them positive, even when you are losing.”

‘It’s not head in the sand’

McGhee insists the Dark Blues can get out of trouble, though they need to overhaul St Johnstone’s six point lead.

“It’s not head in the sand,” he added.

“But I think we can mitigate it.

We only have to win a couple of games to stay up, we don’t have to win seven games.

“The important thing is that message that we keep going again and again until we do that and get the couple of results we need.”

