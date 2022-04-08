‘Craziness’ of derby day can upset the form books and see Dundee grab crucial victory insists boss Mark McGhee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

‘Craziness’ of derby day can upset the form books and see Dundee grab crucial victory insists boss Mark McGhee

By George Cran
April 8 2022, 12.00pm Updated: April 8 2022, 11.26pm
A feisty, fraught derby no doubt lies in store
Manager Mark McGhee has urged his Dundee players to embrace the “craziness” of derby day.

The Dark Blues head to Tannadice in dire need of victory to ignite their survival bid.

McGhee’s side make the short trip across the road as the Premiership’s bottom side and will be underdogs against the country’s fourth-placed team.

But the manager of over 30 years insists the form table means nothing in a local derby.

As a player, McGhee played in Old Firm matches for Celtic and the Tyne-Wear derby for Newcastle.

Tannadice is the venue for Saturday’s crunch derby.

He has also been an opposing player at Tannadice in the glory days of the New Firm rivalry between Aberdeen and Dundee United.

‘Craziness’

And he has charged his Dundee players with using the chaotic nature of a derby match to their advantage this weekend.

“Derbies are better games when it isn’t quite as critical,” McGhee admitted.

“But I love the Rangers-Celtic games, I love the Newcastle-Sunderland games, I’ve been involved in local derbies all through my career.

“With Aberdeen, Dundee United were probably the local derby. During our successful time, Dundee United would have been the team that beat us more than anybody.

“Local derbies for me are fantastic.

“There is a craziness about local derbies. Regardless of where you are in the league, it doesn’t always go to standard – things go right, things go wrong and it can be contrary to form.

“We hope we can use that to our advantage.”

‘They have done what we are trying to’

United can secure their place in the top six by avoiding defeat against their oldest rivals while victory would put them one step closer to fourth place and European football.

McGhee admits he’s been impressed by the approach by the Tangerines this season with a focus on strong defence keeping them high in the table.

That’s something he’d like to emulate across the road.

McGhee said: “They are organised, they are physical and athletic.

Mark McGhee will come up against Tam Courts for the first time this weekend.

“They aren’t free-scoring but they get the job done and are sitting high in the league.

“They have done what we are trying to do in making themselves hard to beat.

“United have had a few 1-0s over the season so that shows resilience and they are prepared to grind games out.

“I’ve been impressed by them.”

Dundee derby: The Opta stats tell us how United or Dee can win crunch Tannadice clash

