‘Craziness’ of derby day can upset the form books and see Dundee grab crucial victory insists boss Mark McGhee

Manager Mark McGhee has urged his Dundee players to embrace the “craziness” of derby day.

The Dark Blues head to Tannadice in dire need of victory to ignite their survival bid.

McGhee’s side make the short trip across the road as the Premiership’s bottom side and will be underdogs against the country’s fourth-placed team.

But the manager of over 30 years insists the form table means nothing in a local derby.

As a player, McGhee played in Old Firm matches for Celtic and the Tyne-Wear derby for Newcastle.

He has also been an opposing player at Tannadice in the glory days of the New Firm rivalry between Aberdeen and Dundee United.

‘Craziness’

And he has charged his Dundee players with using the chaotic nature of a derby match to their advantage this weekend.

“Derbies are better games when it isn’t quite as critical,” McGhee admitted.

“But I love the Rangers-Celtic games, I love the Newcastle-Sunderland games, I’ve been involved in local derbies all through my career.

“With Aberdeen, Dundee United were probably the local derby. During our successful time, Dundee United would have been the team that beat us more than anybody.

“Local derbies for me are fantastic.

“There is a craziness about local derbies. Regardless of where you are in the league, it doesn’t always go to standard – things go right, things go wrong and it can be contrary to form.

“We hope we can use that to our advantage.”

‘They have done what we are trying to’

United can secure their place in the top six by avoiding defeat against their oldest rivals while victory would put them one step closer to fourth place and European football.

McGhee admits he’s been impressed by the approach by the Tangerines this season with a focus on strong defence keeping them high in the table.

That’s something he’d like to emulate across the road.

McGhee said: “They are organised, they are physical and athletic.

“They aren’t free-scoring but they get the job done and are sitting high in the league.

“They have done what we are trying to do in making themselves hard to beat.

“United have had a few 1-0s over the season so that shows resilience and they are prepared to grind games out.

“I’ve been impressed by them.”